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Nick Paumen at CHS Hedging said, “Soybeans trade lower this morning following two-sided trade overnight, soybean oil is also weaker and a draw on bean futures, while meal is slightly higher.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Reports that the U.S. and Iran were nearing an agreement to end the conflict sent oil prices sharply lower, pressuring the soy complex given soybeans’ role as a key biodiesel feedstock. Weakness in crude oil spilled into soybean oil futures, reducing support across the broader soybean market.”