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"Today’s export inspections report came in below expectations as no cargoes were listed for shipment to China. Soybean inspections totaled 9.2 million bushels for the week ending August 27 which put total inspections for 25/26 at 1.497 bb, which is down 18% from last year," Heinberg said. "Friday’s CFTC report saw funds as buyers of soybeans as of Aug. 25. They bought 46,592 contracts which increased their net long position to 198,254 contracts. They sold 9,795 contracts of bean oil leaving them long 88,442 contracts and bought 14,012 contracts of bean meal leaving them long 97,036 contracts."