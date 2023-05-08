People are also reading…
“Grain markets had a lackluster start to the week with a fair amount of weakness to start the week,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “KC wheat traded stronger as Reuters reports that Russia has effectively stopped the Black Sea deal. We will continue to trade weather and planting paces that look way different today than one would have thought three weeks ago.”
“The corn market and grain markets in general will be looking towards Friday’s USDA WASDE report for near-term direction and the market’s first look at 2023-24 marketing year supply/demand numbers,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The report will be released on Friday, May 12 at 2:00 CST.”