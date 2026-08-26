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This week was a good one. We were dry but did receive some heavy dew which helped keep crops going. Overall we are looking at good crops and hay, and pastures look good too.
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This week was a good one. We were dry but did receive some heavy dew which helped keep crops going. Overall we are looking at good crops and hay, and pastures look good too.
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Clayton VanAernam is 17 and a junior at Audubon High School. He farms with his parents, Andy and Ashley, near Exira in Audubon County. They ha…
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