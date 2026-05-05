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We received 0.5 inch of rain on April 27 followed by very cool temps for most of the week. The morning of May 2 the low temperature was 31 degrees with light frost. The planters were running again by Saturday, and a lot of corn got planted over the weekend. Some farmers will be finishing corn planting and continuing with soybeans. Temperatures are forecast to turn cool again by midweek, but I think farmers will keep planting as the rain chances are slight. Pre-emerge spraying has kept up well with the planting.