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We had rain the first four days of last week totaling 1.2 inches. I spent time in the office following up on many details related to harvest and preparing for next year. By the end of the week, the rain had stopped and I was able to deliver some corn that was sold pre-harvest. The holding bin and dryer are cleaned out, and we will work on cleaning up the harvest machinery next week. I have some planned rye cover crop that I hope to be able to drill yet if the soil dries enough.