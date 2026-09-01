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It was another great week to forward-sell grain at favorable market prices. Early-planted corn hybrids are starting to turn. We have all our cover crops buttoned down and ready to spread over the next several weeks. Trying three different cover crop options across our fields — winter wheat, rye and oats. Finished up getting the combine and harvest equipment ready, which will position us well for harvest. On the Lobe Rangers side, we have several water quality conversations and media interviews coming out in the next several weeks.