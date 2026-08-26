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We received 0 inches of rain this week and were able to dry out a bit. It was nice to have the moisture during pod fill on our soybeans. The fields I have been out in look relatively good. The plants have a lot of pods, with most pods having at least three beans developing. I have noticed some SDS showing up as I drive around the countryside along with some fields north of us that have had recent wind damage. Our corn continues to progress nicely, and I still have not noticed much of any pollination issues in our fields. This week we’ll turn our attention to servicing harvest equipment!