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Our crop maturity is beginning to show signs of reaching the final stages. Soybean fields are beginning the changing of colors, along with some SDS showing up, and pod development is continuing. Corn kernel development is continuing, and plants are beginning to show the effects of dry-down. A yield estimate this past week estimates one corn field above the APH level, confirming my beliefs that we have a solid yield at this point. We did receive about a half inch of rain over the weekend.