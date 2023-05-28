PONTIAC, Ill. — Art Leach may be 103 years old, but he clearly remembers the details of his service in the Pacific during World War II.

Some of the memories are sharp because he talks about them often with students and tourists at the Livingston County War Museum. His memories have also been reinforced by visiting places where he saw battle as a Navy pilot in the Pacific theater of the war.

“My squadron met in different places on odd years (after the war),” he says.

But in recent years, the only other living veteran from his squadron, at age 99, was no longer able to travel.

Leach continues to attend events related to telling the stories of those who served in World War II. Among the most memorable was the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 2021. Leach was one of 63 veterans attending.

Called to serve

When the Japanese bombed the Hawaiian naval base in 1941, Leach was a college student. As the war progressed, he was intent on graduating.

“In my senior semester in college, I got a call to come in for a physical,” he said. “I would graduate in June. It was February.”

He passed the physical and was told he could be gone in two weeks.

“I slammed the door. It broke the glass,” he said.

His anger was short-lived when he was allowed to return to Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington in central Illinois to complete his business degree in 1942 before enlisting and starting his service.

“I finished on June 8 and on June 10 I was in uniform,” he says at the Livingston County War Museum, standing next to his likeness wearing a uniform with the medals he earned during the war.

Leach remained in the service for 14 years, leaving as a senior lieutenant in 1956. He was due to become a lieutenant commander but chose that timing to get back to civilian life in Illinois.

“I had 14 years of flying altogether,” he says. He still likes to go to fly-ins as a passenger now.

Unlike Leach, some of his friends who are veterans had no say in determining the start date of their service. Among them is David Estes, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam and the son of Dal Estes, the museum’s founder.

Estes clearly remembers sitting with his parents watching a two-hour-long television program that would determine the draft on Dec. 1, 1969, he tells students who visit the museum. One at a time, 366 capsules were pulled from a large bowl. Each had a birth date. Those who had the earliest called birth dates were to report to service immediately.

“I didn’t want to go to war,” says Estes, who sat with his parents watching, relieved as they hit 70 without calling his birth date. But at 71, his number was drawn.

Estes reported for duty and served in the 25th Infantry Division and the 101st Airborne Division.

Leach knew he would rather be in the sky than on the ground in World War II, so he enlisted to become a Navy pilot, earning his wings in 1943. He was assigned to the aircraft carrier Yorktown in the South Pacific.

“Our first engagement was in the Philippines. We covered invasions of Okinawa and Iwo Jima,” he said.

His squadron also engaged in Formosa (now Taiwan), Hong Kong, China and French Indo- China (now Vietnam) before their role in Japan.

“We were scheduled to hit Tokyo. They canceled our flights. That’s when they dropped the bombs,” Leach says of the summer of 1945.

The United States detonated atomic bombs over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima on Aug. 6 and Nagasaki on Aug. 9.

When asked if he realized he was part of world-changing history, Leach says, “I don’t think we realized it quite the same way as today.”

Leach earned two Air Medals and a Distinguished Flying Cross.

“Out of 105 pilots in his squadron, 31 pilots were lost due to anti-aircraft gunnery or accidents. Ninety-one Japanese aircraft were shot down. His squadron didn’t lose a single pilot in aerial combat with Japanese planes,” Estes says of Leach’s service.

Sharing the story

Leach became a successful banker in Morris, Illinois, after his service. He raised five girls with his second wife, and is proud of his grandchildren, including two who are champion cyclists.

He says he always felt it was important to talk about the war.

“I tell it like I remember it,” he says.

He especially likes meeting students from around the world through Zoom and Skype video conversations. He is one of eight veterans and historians who volunteer for the Zoom calls, arranged by the museum in Pontiac.

“We’ve talked to students in London and Rio de Janeiro on the same day,” Leach says.

He describes himself as “on call” at the museum. Almost every week, you will find him at the Estes-Murphy Education Center at the museum talking to visitors, showing them his uniform, and explaining his medals.

Many are “curious” and want to know what happened. That’s why Leach, who just turned 103 on May 1, says he keeps telling his story.