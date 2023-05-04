WASHINGTON D.C. — Some people in the know believe it is possible to get a 2023 farm bill completed by the end of the legislative session this year, others say it is not. Some would like to see money not yet distributed through the Inflation Reduction Act roll into the farm bill, others would not.

But legislators and lobbyists discussing the new farm bill told members of North American Agricultural Journalists visiting the Capitol April 24 that the biggest-ever farm bill — the first spending more than $1 trillion — will eventually be passed in a bipartisan manner.

Congressman Jim Costa, a Democrat and third-generation dairy farmer from California who has been in Congress for 19 years, calls the farm bill a “national security issue.”

“It is also a safety net for rural America,” Sen. John Boozman, the Ranking Member of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, told journalists attending the 70th annual meeting of NAAJ.

But there are some deal breakers to be negotiated. Boozman said he will not vote for a bill if it doesn’t update the reference prices on crop insurance from 2012 levels.

“The world is different,” he said. If that isn’t addressed, “I won’t sign.”

Boozman also said he is against tying any conservation measures to risk management tools, including crop insurance.

The farm bill has grown from $867 billion to $1.5 trillion with nutrition being the largest component at $1.2 trillion. Farm issues are about $300 billion of the bill, Boozman said in a senate meeting room at the Capitol.

“There is a finite amount of money out there, and we have to do our best,” the Republican said.

Putting it into perspective, John Newton, chief economist of the Senate ag committee, told journalists during a farm bill panel that only three-tenths of a percent of federal spending is spent on agriculture. Add in SNAP and it’s still only 2% of the federal budget.

“It’s a small price to pay for the farm bill. The money we’re going to spend here goes quite a long way,” he said.

About $90 billion in ad hoc funding has been spent on agriculture, starting because of trade issues under the Trump administration and continuing through COVID and weather disasters. The farm bill will be looking at how to address these situations more efficiently, Costa said.

As Boozman and U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, travel the country — already having made stops in Arizona, Minnesota, Michigan, Kansas and Iowa — Boozman says the “No. 1 (priority) is risk management.“

Other top issues are generationally high interest rates and input costs, supply chain issues and labor.

During hearings, farmers emphasized the continued need for the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs, Stabenow said.

Mary Kay Thatcher, who has a farm in southern Iowa and has been a lobbyist for agriculture on Capitol Hill for 31 years, says the crop insurance safety net will help offset increased fertilizer costs, interest rates and other input costs this year. The USDA says farm income will fall 16% this year, but it’s still 27% higher than average, she said.

Uncertain timeline

Boozman said there are some areas of the farm bill where committee members all agree, but there is a lot of work to be done on the finer details. He said differences in what people want aren’t bipartisan, but are based on the region they represent and the crop and livestock concerns there.

The battle about the debt ceiling is adding pressure to farm bill discussions, making Costa a little uncertain of its timeline.

“I know there is some talk about the end of August,” he said.

Legislators are motivated to get the safety net passed as one of the few bipartisan bills, but “the lure to attach other things to it continues to be there,” he said.

For Thatcher, formerly with the American Farm Bureau Federation and now with Syngenta, it is her ninth farm bill. She’s predicting it will be a 2024 farm bill.

“I think it’s always hard. It gets harder. It’s more difficult to balance every year,” she said.

Newton disagrees, expecting the bill to be complete this year.

“I think we are really committed to getting our work done on time,” he said.

Part of the complexity is to fairly support growers no matter how small or large they are or where they live, Stabenow said.

In her district in Michigan, with both grain fields and car manufacturers, she supports both biofuels and electric cars. Biofuels can be used right now, improving the environment and helping grain farmers.

“Electric vehicles are the future,” she said.

Conservation

In the hearings focused on conservation issues, Boozman said he heard a lot about the benefits of traditional conservation programs, including EQIP (Environmental Quality Incentives Program). Nobody talked about sequestering carbon, he said.

Last year there were three times more requests for EQIP than there was money available, Stabenow said, also noting the support for voluntary and existing conservation programs.

Too much paperwork for conservation programs is another complaint legislators are hearing. Boozman said it is especially burdensome to those with smaller enterprises.

“Sometimes it’s harder to get a few dollars than a bunch of dollars,” he said.

Boozman said it would not be simple moving money from the Inflation Reduction Act or rescinding how the money would be spent because those dollars are allocated to specific things. He said there is no clear answer to how it would work if money “sitting outside” the farm bill were moved in.

And the leaders don’t want to rob some parts of the bill to pay for others.

“Taking precious conservation dollars is not going to be the way to do it,” Stabenow said of meeting the needs of funding other important farm programs.

The more people understand the nutrition portion part of the bill, the less they want to separate it from the farm portion, she said. It costs only about $6 a day per qualifying person, Stabenow said.

Eighty percent of the SNAP program is for seniors, those with disabilities, veterans and families with children, she said. Most people getting supplemental food funding are working, she said.

“When we get away from the rhetoric, is $6 a day too much?" she said.

She said SNAP is efficient. For every $1 spent, it provides a $1.50 in value.

Food is a basic issue.

“It’s not a political weapon to be used,” she said.