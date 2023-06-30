SECOR, Ill. — Sophia Musselman considers her summer job good training for her sports activities. She walks about 21 miles a day in corn, soybean and pumpkin fields in central Illinois, hoeing out pesky weeds for farmers. At the same time she is earning money for college.

“It’s my favorite way to spend my summer,” she says.

She is one of dozens of students working for Central Illinois Beanwalkers, which provides weed removal service for farmers in the Eureka area. The business was started by Sawyer Cottrell when he was a high schooler himself.

Cottrell was working for an organic farmer in 2015 who fed cattle and grew crops. “Walking beans” was part of his job. The neighbors saw the farmer’s clean fields and started asking if Cottrell and his crew could also do the job for them.

“We did 600 acres of organic crops with five guys,” he says.

“It started small and just started to grow,” says his wife Abbie, who plays an active role in the business now.

Cottrell worked for the organic farmer, Pete Wettstein, for several years, learning a lot until he was ready to start up his own business. CIB started with about 40 students, growing to 150 students on payroll today walking mostly in organic corn and soybeans and pumpkins and getting waterhemp and some other nasty weed problems tackled in a few conventional fields.

“Corn and pumpkins are the majority of what we do,” Cottrell says of the Beanwalkers. “Our No. 1 enemy is ray weed. Velvetleaf and waterhemp are also part of the battle. In some ways the work is easier now using the specially designed hoes.”

Sometimes Cottrell will stay at the end of the rows and wave the teams on with flags. Other times he has a hoe in hand and walks right with them. He calls out, “Let’s speed it up.”

He’ll keep the team abreast of what their goal is — if they are the last pass and it must be as clean as possible or if a cultivator is to follow.

In this particular cornfield in mid-June, the farmer already used a propane flamer on a 16-row cultivator tool bar to burn down the weeds in the center of the rows. Unfortunately, because there was no rain after the work, the corn hasn’t bounced back as nicely as the farmer would have hoped.

They can have as many as 50 kids in a field to get the job done quickly.

“We stick together,” Cottrell says. Getting through a field at a quick pace keeps everyone motivated.

They sometimes sing songs as they work or chat.

Cottrell says he enjoys seeing how the youths develop. He remembers one kid arriving on the first day with a hat on backwards and an attitude.

“He lived in town and had no interest in agriculture,” Cottrell says.

That kid, Caden Gates, turned out to be one of his best workers and brought along his brother who is a valuable part of the team, Cottrell says

Caden is in his sixth year as a bean walker and worked almost 500 hours last summer. He was 15 years old when he started. His goal was to buy his first vehicle with the money he earned.

“I bought an old pickup truck,” he says.

He liked the work and continued, earning money for school. Caden will graduate from Wesleyan University in Bloomington debt-free, he says.

Bean walking pays well. Even the beginners at age 11 make more than minimum wage for that age and the experienced walkers make $15 to $17 an hour, Cottrell says.

Musselman started with the crew when she was in seventh grade and now she is a junior at Eureka High School. She may be one of Cottrell’s students this fall. He saved his money from bean walking and other endeavors to put himself through college, and his first ag teaching job starts in Eureka this fall.

He and Abbie moved to a 10-acre farm with pasture in 2017 where they raise Wagyu cattle.

There is a lot involved in managing the bean walking business. Because of the number of students, CIB is not exempt from Worker’s Compensation and other employee regulations. Coordinating the jobs and the transportation and overseeing the students is a big job for the Cottrells, but one they both say they enjoy.

Students plug their hours in using an app so there isn’t a lot of time-consuming paperwork.

In the fields, Cottrell’s cell phone gets a good workout as well as he keeps in touch with students on the other side of the hill or at the end of the field. He can’t always see them but he can always answer a quick question or solve a problem.

Sometimes the teams meet at 6:15 a.m. and work into the afternoon. In the busy season, Cottrell may have an evening crew working until it gets dark.

“It’s almost a mission,” he says of working with the kids. “I feel like it’s important. We are good at it. We are efficient and part of something bigger.”

For the kids it’s being part of a team and culture. The competitive nature of the students delight in having challenges. After 30 hours of bean walking, they earn a T-shirt with the CIB logo and the message “We are in control” of the weeds. Each year the shirt is a different color. At 150 hours, they earn a hat and 200 hours a sweatshirt and other prizes for 300 and 400 hours.

“It feels like being part of a club,” Cottrell says. “They are family to us.”

They meet at the Cottrells’ home and are transported to the fields. They have breaks together and often return to the Cottrells’ farm to eat lunch.

“I haven’t fired a kid yet,” he says of the crews he is proud of.

“Some days it’s not as much fun,” he says, but even if it’s 100 degrees there are highlights in the day.

He smiles recalling seeing two young men talking and walking together in the field, enjoying each other’s company. One was an All-American high school football star and the other was a kid with not a great home life.

“That interaction might not have happened in school, but in the field they are just fellow workers walking side by side,” says Cottrell.