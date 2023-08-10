1 C. cubed cinnamon bread
2 C. milk
1/4 C. sugar
3 T. butter
2 eggs
People are also reading…
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. vanilla
Raisins, optional
Place cubes in a buttered baking dish or quart-size pan. Add raisins if desired.
Mix and heat milk, sugar and butter to dissolve. Beat eggs slightly; add salt. Stir into the milk mixture by first adding a little warm milk mixture to the eggs, then dump it all in. Mix in vanilla.
Pour the milk mixture over the bread. Set the baking dish in a bath of hot water and bake for 1 hour at 350° or until the knife comes out clean.