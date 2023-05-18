Agricultural sustainability business Truterra LLC paid more than $5.1 million to farmers for approximately 262,000 metric tons of carbon stored in 2022.
In the first two years of the program combined, Truterra has paid more than $9 million to farmers for over 462,000 metric tons of carbon.
The average payment for a participating farmer was more than $18,000. A total 273 farmers took part in the program last year.
"I had read about carbon programs without giving it much thought until GreenPoint Ag mentioned they work with Truterra and it's a real thing that I could enroll in and could not only help with my bottom line, but also the sustainability of my farm," said Robert Walters, a farmer in Alabama.
"At the end of the day, it's Truterra's farmer focus that makes us preferential to their carbon program and sustainability solutions, and we are dedicated to helping farmers in their sustainability journey in lock step with the Truterra team," said Daniel Mullenix, Director of Ag Technologies at GreenPoint Ag.
Truterra offers a range of solutions to meet farmers wherever they are in their sustainability journey, from a soil health assessment, which provides a comprehensive report with actionable insights for farmers to understand the biological, chemical and physical health of their fields, and then create a roadmap for improving their soil health, to our farmer-centric, retail-driven carbon program.
Sustainability is not a one-sized-fits-all approach and Truterra is committed to supporting farmers with customized tools, insights and pathways to plan, make and maintain regenerative practices on their operations for the long-term, according to a news release.