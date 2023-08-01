An organization dedicated to promoting crops in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota recently discussed the key factors needed to bring back a regional grain supply chain and connecting consumers directly to their grain farmer.

The Northern Crops Institute (NCI) hosted the “Reviving a Regional Grain Chain” presentation that shared ongoing developments helping small scale and regional grain producers be successful. Regional producers often sell their product directly to the user, like breweries, bakeries, or specialty mills. Regional efforts also aim to connect consumers directly with farmers.

“Grains are late to arrive at the table in terms of local foods,” said Alyssa Hartman, executive director of the Artisan Grain Collaborative. “Dairy, livestock, fruits and veggies are well-established in the direct market, but grains are still uncommon.”

Hartman said some of the reasons include consumers having less of a direct connection to grain production.

“Unlike tomatoes or cucumbers, few eaters have a relationship with the plant from which the grains are harvested,” she noted. “No one has a backyard barley patch, for example, and the products are distant from the consumer. The flour in the back of the cupboard or the beer in the refrigerator doesn’t really help explain all the efforts it took to get them there.”

However, interest in using local grains is growing and organizations like the NCI are pinning down what steps are needed to build the grower-to-consumer connection.

“In order to have grains raised and sold in a direct market from the farm to the buyer, we have to have a distribution model that works. Farmers have expressed that trying to deliver 2,000-pound totes of grain to a business customer like a brewery, for example, is very difficult when doing it with some frequency,” she said. “Grains exist in this tricky space between local food and a commodity. What is happening is a lot of folks are self-distributing. This is okay for some, but we have to keep exploring shared distribution models geared towards the need and scale.”

Another item that has to be developed is processing capacity.

“Having nearby processing facilities is a continuous challenge,” Hartman said. “If a farmer has to travel a significant distance to get to the mill, it makes no sense to grow a food-grade grain. We know one farmer who is growing food-grade oats that he has to sell to a nearby horse farm because the processor is too far away.”

The capacity for grain processing is growing one operation at a time. Many farms are opting to develop their own on-site milling so they can sell flour and grain products directly to the public.

“A flour mill is a lever for change,” Hartman said.

In addition to distribution and processing, a critical element for a regional grain chain is helping to spread the risk of infrastructure across many farms.

“In order to bring back processing and distribution, we have to find a way to spread the risk across a wider pool of producers,” Hartman said. “We don’t know what that will look like yet.”

Ancient grains

In addition to farmer-to-consumer grain products becoming more popular, some farmers have found success in cultivating grain varieties that differ from the wheat flour or oatmeal sold in most stores.

Kernza, a perennial wheatgrass, is being grown by 30 farmers who sell under the Perennial Pantry label in Minnesota. The store, available online, markets crackers, pasta, flour, pancake and waffle mix from the grain. The Kernza plant has 10-foot-deep roots and helps to build the soil and reduce inputs, according to advocates on kernza.org. The unique attributes also give the direct-to-consumer store a story and brand that is distinct.

By bringing numerous farmers together that are growing the same crop, Perennial Pantry is fulfilling an important need, Hartman said.

“We know that a connected and supported group of farmers is an absolutely critical step to a thriving and regional grain shed,” she said.

For more information on the work being done by the NCI to support regional grain network development, visit https://www.northern-crops.com/.