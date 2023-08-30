DICKINSON, N.D. – North Dakota has been at the forefront of renewable diesel for the California low footprint fuels market, which is 10 percent of the transportation market.

Dakota Prairie Refining, a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum, owns and operates the Dickinson Renewable Diesel facility, the second largest facility of its kind in the U.S.

They began operations at the end of 2020 and reached full design operating capacity in the second quarter of 2021.

“The facility has the capacity to produce 184 million gallons per year of renewable diesel from corn oil, soybean oil, fats and greases,” said Melissa Ory of Marathon Petroleum.

The fuel Dickinson makes and ships out is renewable diesel and renewable naphtha.

As part of the refinery conversion project, Marathon Petroleum acquired and expanded a rail loading and receiving terminal in Dickinson to handle the feedstock for the renewable diesel plant.

“We purchased the Bakken Oil Express South Rail Terminal, now named the Dickinson Rail Terminal, and executed an expansion project to receive feedstock and ship renewable diesel. MPLX (a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership formed by MPC) also purchased the Bakken Oil Express Main Rail Terminal to help facilitate rail shipments. It has sense been renamed the Patterson Rail Terminal,” Ory said.

Marathon denied comment on if they contract with farmers for the Dickinson renewable diesel facility.

However, Marathon said they “have has initiated several efforts designed to enable their teams to better anticipate and respond to commercial opportunities in what continues to be a very dynamic marketplace.”

Where does the Dickinson facility get its feedstock from?

“We have access to logistically advantaged feedstocks through our two biofuels treatment facilities that both provide feedstock for our Dickinson renewable diesel facility and our joint venture with ADM,” Ory said.

Their Beatrice, Neb., pretreatment facility, which they acquired and repurposed in 2020, uses Midwestern agricultural and waste feedstocks such as distillers corn oil, soybean oil, and tallow.

“Additional feedstock comes from our Cincinnati, Ohio, pretreatment facility, which began operating in early 2022 after being converted from a biodiesel plant,” she said.

In June of 2022, Marathon’s Green Bison Soy Processing joint venture with ADM began construction of North Dakota’s first dedicated soybean processing plant.

“By the seasonal harvest of 2023, it is expected to begin supplying approximately 600 million pounds a year of locally advantaged, refined soybean oil exclusively to Marathon, helping us further optimize feedstock sourcing for renewable diesel production at our Dickinson renewable diesel facility,” Ory added.

The renewable diesel produced at Dickinson has a carbon intensity that’s over 50 percent lower than diesel derived from petroleum.

“We continue to explore projects that have the potential to produce net-zero fuel at the facility, such as renewable electricity, carbon capture, utilization and sequestration, and regenerative agriculture,” Ory said.