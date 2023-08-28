WEST FARGO, N.D. – With hundreds of exhibit booths, training sessions, demonstrations and countless opportunities to connect with your peers, the Big Iron Farm Show is the place to be for farmers looking to immerse themselves in three days of agricultural advancements this fall.

The 43rd annual Big Iron Farm Show, presented by Cass County Farm Bureau, will be held Sept. 12-14 live from the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo, N.D.

The Big Iron Farm Show is one of the largest farm shows in the nation when it comes to layout, footprint wise, and according to event coordinator Skyler Siegel, they’re continuing to take new submissions leading up to the show.

A new attraction to the show this year is the year-round Agriculture Center.

“Building K will not have exhibitor booths this year during the show, but instead, attendees will find agriculture education displays in the building,” Siegel said. “With the new displays, attendees will be able to deepen their understandings and knowledge of the agriculture industry with an array of games, activities, and informational booths.”

Each year the Big Iron Farm Show strives to educate farmers and ranchers from around the world with the latest cutting-edge agricultural products, equipment, technology and services.

“The Big Iron Farm Show is known for its large-scale and comprehensive representation of the agricultural industry,” Siegel said. “It features a vast array of exhibitors showcasing a wide range of agricultural equipment, technology, services and products. This extensive scope attracts a diverse audience and provides attendees with a comprehensive view of the industry.”

Siegel, who started with the Red River Valley Fair in September of last year following Big Iron, is enjoying his first year coordinating the event.

“It has been an honor to work with exhibitors and get everything ready for the largest farm show in the Midwest,” he said.

A Wheaton, N.D. native, Siegel cultivated a passion for community engagement through active involvement in local 4-H and FFA programs. He earned his bachelor’s degree in communication, specializing in public relations, from the University of Minnesota Crookston, and has since embarked on a journey that seamlessly merged his communication skills with event planning.

“I’ve really embraced this new chapter as event coordinator at the Red River Valley Fair, and I hope to channel my expertise to orchestrate memorable experiences for everyone,” he said.

The Big Iron Farm Show prides itself on showcasing the latest and greatest when it comes to agricultural equipment, and Siegel was excited to share that this year’s show will feature a range of cutting-edge equipment that is set to revolutionize industry standards.

“Attendees can look forward to exploring the latest advancements designed to enhance productivity, efficiency, and overall performance,” he said.

As far as the layout of the show, attendees this year will notice that Harvest Hall has taken over the former ACME Tools building. The change was made in an effort to increase the foot traffic for all buildings and booths at Big Iron this fall.

Other layout changes include an additional food stand at the main entrance of the northern end of the show; the food court has been compressed down to make room for a free stage and also two exhibitor booths; and booths in the W-lot have been compressed to only be in the southern portion of the lot. The northern portion will now be additional parking for the show.

On evening of Wednesday, Sept. 13, a concert featuring Rodney Atkins with opener Zach Thomas will be available to entertain attendees. Gates to the concert open at 5 p.m., with the concert starting at 6 p.m. It is a free concert to the public.

Big Iron field demonstrations will also be held at this year’s show, featuring a variety of industry companies unveiling new products and demonstrating how their products are bettering the agriculture industry.

“Committee member Cole Peterson has been the driving force behind getting these demonstrations lined up for this year’s show,” Siegel said.

According to Siegel, Big Iron’s annual success comes from the support of farmers and ranchers from all around the region.

“North Dakota is a significant portion of the agricultural community in the Midwest and surrounding areas,” Siegel said. “Due to this, Big Iron is able to create a sense of community by allowing exhibitors and attendees from across the nation to come together and learn, network, and experience the ever-changing agriculture industry. By creating this community year after year, we have gained the credibility and trust of exhibitors and attendees, which has them coming back each year.”

Other information

Just like every year at the Big Iron Farm Show, a large array of educational events will be available.

The NDSU Extension Service will set up an education center at the east end of the Hartl Ag Building, where they will be covering a wide variety of subjects.

Red River Farm Network’s “Issue and Events Center” will highlight the latest agriculture-related news from USDA, as well as marketing information, policy discussions, information on land values and much more.

Show attendees can also learn about the status of their health or make a blood donation at the North Dakota Living Health and Safety Center.

People movers will be available to transport visitors throughout the show grounds and free Wi-Fi service will be provided on the grounds for those needing to stay in touch or conduct business remotely.

Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 12-13, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. There is no admission charge and parking is free.

For more information on events or to check out the schedule, go to the Big Iron Farm Show website at www.bigironfarmshow.com.

