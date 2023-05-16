WILTON, N.D. – While Jen and James Meyer had not started planting as of May 4, they have been busy at the farm. They finshed calving, brought their hay home, and made sure this spring’s planting equipment and their sprayer would be ready to go.

“It has been hectic, but we finally were able to get a whole bunch of our hay home,” Jen said. The hay was located in a field where the approach had been filled with water from snow melt. “It took a little bit of moving around and moving some snow, but we were able to get in. The problem is we usually bring our semi in there. We couldn’t do that this year, so we had to stack in smaller spots.”

The Meyers drove the semi to the area and parked it next to the hay field. James loaded the stack mover and then hauled it to the semi. The Meyers were glad to see the semi loaded with bales.

Nice weather, with an 80-degree day thrown in, has helped them get some projects accomplished ahead of planting. While the forecast called for rain, James was out in the fields with their sprayer, trying to adjust the controls, calibrate it, and get the kinks out.

“We bought a sprayer, a Case IH Patriot 3320 sprayer, and James wants to figure out all the kinks. This sprayer can go much faster than our old sprayer,” Jen said.

Right now, the sprayer has broadcast tips for liquid fertilizer, and the Meyers plan to put down liquid fertilizer ahead of planting.

“Just with the way that our operation works, it’s so much easier for me to go in front of the planter and put down liquid fertilizer, because you’d have to get either a different compartment for your semi-trailer for the fertilizer or get a whole other trailer just with fertilizer – and you’re constantly moving,” she said. “In addition, liquid fertilizer just drops from the sprayer tips. It doesn’t take long to put down fertilizer.”

They also want to buy some finer tips so they can also use the sprayer for herbicides – and other chemicals – if needed.

“With any chemical, you need some finer tips, because you want a nice mist,” she said.

With rain in the forecast, the Meyers were watching the weather to determine when they could begin seeding.

“If it doesn’t rain, we’ll probably start planting our durum on Monday (May 7),” Jen said.

Jen said they changed from barley to durum because their contract for barley meant it needed to be delivered to Fargo, including during the winter. With the heavy snow and blizzard conditions closing I-94 more than once this past winter, they weren’t able to make the delivery.

“It was really ‘iffy’ to be driving all the way from Bismarck to Fargo, especially in the winter. It is pretty far, and I don’t know how many times the interstate was closed this winter, which seemed to be right at the time they were needing our variety,” she said. “Our local elevator will take our durum, so we won’t have to drive so far.”

While James plants durum, Jen plans to put their corn planter together. James will start the corn and then Jen will take over planting their silage corn and grain corn. With the way the year is going, Jen said James will probably go straight into soybeans after durum.

“While James is planting durum, I’ll be getting the corn planter ready to go. We have taken that apart enough times that I know how to put it back together,” Jen said, adding both of them know how to use wrenches and work on machines. “It used to take us a day and now it takes us like two hours to put it back together.”

Jen needs to replace the gauge wheels and clean out all the planter tubes.

“There are vacuum tubes, so you have to clean out all the tubes and make sure the mice didn't wreck anything,” she said.

Moving their hay yard farther away from the farmhouse made a difference with the number of mice in the yard. In addition, they have four cats, and they are all good at controlling mice.

Meanwhile, the cow/calf pairs are anxious to get out and get to the grass. With the late snow, they haven’t been able to move into the larger area yet.

The Meyers are nearly finished calving, as there are just a few stragglers left.

With Jen serving on the North Dakota Soybean Council, she said there will be changes coming in the future.

“I am with the North Dakota Livestock Alliance, and we just had a meeting, so I was in Fargo for that. That went really well. The HB1501 just passed, which would change the Soybean Council from a special funds state agency to a nongovernmental entity,” Jen said.

On the home front, Jasmine, their daughter, is finishing up her last month of school. She loves school, especially science and math, and enjoys playing with all their pets, which include several dogs and cats.

As soon as the weather cooperates, the Meyers will be heading into planting. After that, Jen said they will be tackling fences. It will be the same for every cattle producers in the state after the tough winter.

“There is a lot of fence to fix. And as soon as I fix one, another one will need fixing,” Jen said with a smile.