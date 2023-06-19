MOTT, N.D. ­­– John Roswech, co-owner of South 40 Beef with his wife, Kim, said he closed the beef processing facility at the end of May, but he hopes it won’t be permanently closed.

“I asked for a voluntary suspension of our USDA meat inspection stamp,” Roswech said. “It is still active, but we are looking to do a reset.”

Roswech said he had been losing revenue and had to disperse his cattle herd. He owned a cattle herd near Mott and another herd in South Dakota.

He said he has been exploring all his options to try and reopen the plant, including travelling to Fargo and other cities to talk with investors and others interested in the business.

“I am not sure yet whether I will be leasing the plant, selling the plant, or reopening the plant,” he said.

Roswech said it was a 24/7 job to run the plant and a 24/7 job running a cattle ranch.

“I couldn’t do both,” he said. “I’ve learned I don’t have a manufacturing mindset. My background is in technology, sales, and marketing.”

Originally from the East Coast, John came out to North Dakota to pheasant hunt more than 20 years ago and fell in love with the area. The Rosweches acquired a ranch near Mott in 2012 and began raising Angus cattle. While they had never ranched before, other ranchers in the area helped them learn about the business.

Later, John wanted to provide a direct marketing opportunity for himself and other ranchers. That’s when he devised a plan for a beef packing plant.

“I want to support local ranchers,” Roswech said at the time. “My heart goes out to ranchers not being able to sell their cattle at a fair price. I want to give ranchers the option to process their meat under the USDA label at our plant.”

It took a long time to receive approval from the USDA to be a federally-inspected facility. The USDA team came out several times, and John said every time they did, he said it cost him more money.

The 6,000-square-foot processing plant opened its doors in April 2021. South 40 Beef processed 80-100 beef cattle a month.

When the plant opened, Roswech processed his own beef from his ranch, and did custom butchering for other ranchers.

The facility was busy from day one. They shipped South 40 Beef to other states and delivered beef locally to Minot, Bismarck, Dickinson and Rapid City, S.D. Local grocery stores sold the beef, as well.

Roswech was very active in the North Dakota Beef to School program and delivered beef to schools along Interstate 92.

Roswech wrote this about the closing on the South 40 Beef Facebook page at the end of May, “Dear valued customers and community, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of South 40 Beef. We want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support over the past two years. We have made the difficult decision to close our doors. While this decision was not easy, we believe it is the right choice for our business at this time.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank our incredible team who worked tirelessly to provide you with the finest quality beef and exceptional service. To our loyal customers, we cannot thank you enough for your trust in us and for choosing South 40 Beef as your go-to source for premium meats. Your support has meant the world to us, and we cherish the relationships we’ve built with each and every one of you. Warm regards, John.”