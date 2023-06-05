FARGO, N.D. – Taking her work to a global scale, Abbey Wick, NDSU associate professor and Extension soil health specialist, has accepted a position with Syngenta beginning in June. Her position will be leading the global soil health education program for Syngenta geared toward agronomist training and farmer programs.

“I’ll be doing a lot of the same work I have been doing here in North Dakota, running programs on soil health for farmers and for crop advisors, but instead at a global scale,” Wick said. “This idea of taking what I’ve been doing here in the Northern Plains and translating parts of it to the entire world is really exciting.”

North Dakota farmers that Wick has spoken with about her new soil health position have told her they see a lot of value in the Syngenta global effort.

“Farmers see this as a benefit moving forward in the products they purchase and the services provided by this sector of agriculture,” she said.

Matthew Wallenstein, the chief soil scientist in the Syngenta Group, welcomed Wick to the team.

“Wick’s collaborative approach combines cutting-edge technical knowledge, humility, and a deep respect for farmers and their insights,” he said.

Wick will be working with a team of four other soil health scientists who come from respected universities: Jordan Wade, University of Missouri; Jason Neff, University of Colorado at Boulder; Clint Truman, North Carolina State University; and Wallenstein, Colorado State University.

The Syngenta Group will provide opportunities to learn about the science-based work that’s being done in soil health, whether it’s through these other great scientists that they’ve hired on this soil team or data generated from universities and other science-based groups.

The entire Syngenta team will be working remotely, so Wick will be working from her home in Fargo.

“What I will bring most to the team is this practical aspect of how science-based approaches can be adopted, along with the network needed to encourage the transfer of information to happen,” Wick said.

Wick did not grow up on a farm and she had no idea she would later gravitate to agriculture. She was born in the suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio, and after high school, she went to the University of Denver (DU), receiving a bachelor’s degree in geography and a minor in environmental science in anthropology.

“DU didn’t really offer any soils courses for undergraduates, but I met Ruben Miller, a USGS soil scientist, who had an office at the University of Denver. Ruben was probably 80 years old by the time I met him. He taught me soils through an independent study, which meant sitting in the old geography department library on campus,” she said. “It was just the two of us talking through soil concepts, and we would spend hours talking about soils. He shared all of his knowledge with me, which was really my first soils class.”

In 2003, Wick researched reclaimed mine sites in North Dakota for her master’s degree at DU, which was her first connection with the state.

“I was working on an unfunded project, so I came up here with a tent and a camp stove, and a campsite would be my home while I was doing summer field work,” she said.

Before she knew it, Wick met a USDA-ARS Mandan research soil scientist, Steve Merill. He and his wife, Janet, let her stay with them and gave her access to the ARS lab. That is where she met Mark Liebig, another ARS soil scientist, and Susan Samson-Liebig, environmental quality lead at NRCS.

While she was working in the field in Hazen, she met an NDSU crew of vegetation rangeland students who took her in and not only let her stay for the summer with them when working on mine sites, but helped her take soil samples, as well.

“That was my first touch with NDSU, which is I think why I took the job here. I just met really great people who took care of me up here, and that type of relationship with people across North Dakota certainly continued throughout my career,” she said.

Wick continued her reclamation work, garnering a doctorate at the University of Wyoming (UW). She undertook a couple of postdocs at UW working on fire ecology, and at Virginia Tech, in reclamation, is where she met her first farmer.

“I was doing prime farmland reclamation, and that’s where I really got to know my first farmer, Carl Clark, who grew award-winning peanuts, cotton, corn, soybeans and wheat in Stony Creek, Va. He was farming sandy coastal plain soils with deposits that were rich in mineral sands,” Wick said. “I think that was kind of the point where I really liked agriculture and I wanted to transition from big mining operations and start working with family farms. I still talk to Carl. He still calls me and talks about cover crops or whatever else.”

Wick’s work in Virginia, North Dakota, and elsewhere led to her earning her doctorate in soil science at UW in 2007, with her thesis on reclaimed mining soils. By then, she was leaning more toward working in agriculture, but didn’t know that much about farming yet.

In 2012, Dave Franzen, NDSU soil scientist, asked Wick to apply for an assistant professor of soil health and an NDSU Extension soil health position working with farmers, Extension agents, crop consultants and research scientists. After applying and getting the position, she moved to Fargo.

“When I got the phone call from Dave, I knew this was a great opportunity and that I would be working with some of the best in agriculture,” she said.

She went into the job with her down-to-earth, easy-going manner, a unique ability to make friends everywhere she went, an enthusiasm for soil health and a curiosity about farming.

Wick toured around with crop advisors like Lee Briese, and started making connections with farmers to find out what they needed in terms of soil health.

Right away, Wick wrote a grant to the North Dakota Corn Council and started the Soil Health and Ag Research Extension (SHARE) farm project in Mooreton, working with Greg LaPlante, a crop consultant and research director. Through that, she met a few farmers, began learning about the practices they used on their farm, and got to know each of them personally and became close friends.

“There was so much I needed to learn that I wasn’t going to learn going to formal meetings. I needed to learn from farmers, crop advisors, and others with boots on the ground in agriculture,” she said.

Café Talks became the answer to meeting more farmers and forming friendships and working relationships with them. The format also attracted more commodity group partners in soil health.

“Café Talks came about after my first field day that I hosted in 2013 at the SHARE farm. There were 200 people standing in the back on this field day, more people than I expected. But way in the back was this farmer I had gotten to know well, and he told me, ‘You know Abbey, field days are great, but what I really need is to meet with you and others doing soil health on their farms in a laid-back environment where I can ask questions, and where, if I remember a question I didn’t ask, I can come back later and ask again,” Wick said.

They started in two cafés, meeting farmers in the morning in one café and in the afternoon in another café. Wick went with no agenda in mind except to listen, learn, and converse and have breakfast or lunch together.

Farmers liked the easy-going atmosphere, and the Café Talks grew until there were typically around 40 farmers and others working in agriculture attending one talk. At one Café Talk in Park River, 87 people showed up.

“They just kept coming through the door, and that discussion was run just like any other one,” she said.

They added multiple locations because farmers wanted more talks, and the Café Talks grew to be the mainstay they are today.

“I needed to learn from farmers through conversations about what they do. They could offer up this incredible knowledge of farming systems, and then I could offer up a deep knowledge of soils. It created strong relationships and actual friendships because we both had something to offer, and no one was trying to tell the other what to do or how to do it. We just figured out solutions together,” she said.

From there, Wick had the recipe for some of the most unique ways to convey soil health practices. She went out to farms and met farmers. She met more crop consultants and engaged with Soil Conservation District supervisors and NRCS folks. She rode in tractors and combines, sat on the tailgates of pickups, listened, and talked.

In one conversation, Wick learned from a farmer that he would like the NDSU Soil Health website to look like what the monitor in his tractor and combine looked like – with buttons to push here, videos and podcasts to pull down from a button or tab there and listen to, and a search feature that could find anything with a few strokes on the keypad.

Wick added DIRT workshops, Soil Sense podcasts, and Field Check spots that would show the collaboration that she was experiencing.

“We were sharing soil health in a new way that made the whole approach doable. It was all about collaboration,” she said.

Wick said she realized how few people were taking sole credit for their approaches, instead talking about the various people or organizations that helped them along their soil health journey.

“Café Talks definitely led to the DIRT Workshop having discussion groups that were conversational and relationship-based. I think a lot of Café Tells can be seen reflected in the DIRT workshops,” she said.

“We evaluated each program and looked at practice adoption and network building with the help of Jean Haley, a consultant from Indiana, who knew how to make evaluations usable for guiding program development. She also knew about network analysis, so we would know who is talking to who. It was a tipping point that launched more meaningful soil health programs,” she said.

Wick started the podcast after riding around with a farmer as he was picketing his edibles.

“I asked him, ‘How do you keep yourself entertained all day when you are doing this?’ He said he listened to podcasts,” she said. “So, putting two and two together, I decided that we needed our own podcast to share all this great information about soil health.”

Then she met Tim Hammerich, who had come to North Dakota to record another video series and he also did his own podcast. Wick worked with him on developing a podcast called “Soil Sense,” and they went on to produce many podcast episodes about soil health collaboration in North Dakota.

They also co-hosted several web-based and in-person workshops, such as DIRT, Communication Workshop, and State of the Soil.

“In its seventh season, Soil Sense is now being taken over by Farmers for Soil Health, which is an organization covering a 20-state region,” she said. Wick and Hammerich will continue to co-host the podcast and line up the content.

“Meeting Tim was certainly another tipping point for the program, allowing it to expand from regional to national and then international recognition,” Wick said.

Another time, a crop advisor told Wick that Extension circulars weren’t as effective as everyone thought and that she should share information through videos about soil practices. He suggested that could only be three minutes long, because that was how long it took to go down a quarter section on autosteer before turning around. Then, farmers could watch another video on the way up the field. So that is what she did.

“I feel like I just picked up all these ideas from people and I was able to connect the ideas and make them happen in a meaningful way,” Wick said. “I would find the funding and the right person to host it or to film it, produced the content, and got it done quickly and with high quality. My network, where all these ideas are generated in a collective and collaborative way, has been the most valuable tool I’ve gained by being at NDSU,” she said.

Another farmer in Valley City told Wick he liked Soil Sense and thought she could put them on the radio to catch a larger audience. Many farmers listen to the radio while farming, but he thought they would need to cut the segment down to 10 minutes to meet radio segment requirements.

“That is how Field Check was born. I talked with Mick Kjar about sponsoring a segment on Farm Talk, AgNews 890, and he was excited to get involved,” she said.

Another idea came up to host the Soil Health Minute with AgWeek TV to reach a larger audience with short bursts of information. A TV segment was created, and articles were written about timely soil health solutions.

Wick was able to convince farmers that they needed to share the “great work and practices” they did on their farms at various workshops like the DIRT workshop or talk about it on Soil Sense, or on AgWeek Soil Health Minute.

“With most farmers, their gut reaction is like, ‘No, I don’t want to be up there in front of all those people because I’m not comfortable with it. But I’d meet with them however many times they needed to meet before sharing the great things that they’re doing at a meeting or on a podcast,” she said. “Sometimes, it came down to the fact that most farmers don’t think they are doing anything fantastic, so I needed to reinforce the uniqueness of what they were doing.”

Along the way, Wick became adept at good soil health practices and learned more about farming than she ever thought possible. She learned to not be afraid to say she didn’t know the answer to a farmer’s question. But with the number of farmers, crop consultants, Extension agents and others across the state and in other states that Wick knew, she always found a person she could connect that farmer with.

“Sometimes, farmers don’t know who they need to talk to. If it is a researcher on campus, they’re not necessarily out in the state talking to farmers because they are in the lab, greenhouse, or field plots doing research,” she said. “Fortunately, at NDSU, most of the researchers want to get out and talk. They want to talk to farmers, they want to hear from them or from their crop advisors or from people in the industry or other educators as to what is needed, and I thought it was a great way to really fuel the research being done on campus and make it applicable to farms in the state.”

During her time at NDSU, Wick has seen many farmers try a new soil practice or convert a piece of land to cover crops or find a way to manage salts. Several farmers went from conventional till to trying a field of cover crops to eventually turning the whole farm to no-till with cover crops.

Wick hopes she will be able to call on many of the farmers and other people she built relationships with while at NDSU to be part of the soil health practice conversation for the Syngenta project.

“I consider the farmers I meet as my friends, and without any family here, they have become my family. This weekend, my son and I hung out with one farm family and their grandkids on Saturday, and another on Sunday,” she said.

Along with the Syngenta project, Wick hopes to continue with her consulting firm, Wick Consulting.

“About a year ago, I started doing a little consulting. NDSU allows a certain level of consulting outside of the state, so I started working with food beverage companies like General Mills, Anheuser Busch, and PepsiCo,” she said.

Wick traveled to a PepsiCo facility in Valhalla, N.Y., to share the soil health message with the board of directors of PepsiCo.

“What an opportunity that was,” Wick said. “PepsiCo wanted to share the sustainability message of why PepsiCo is working in soil health and engaging with growers. Having worked with both parties, I could share that message and make the connection.”

A lot of partnerships built with food beverage companies were through the Trusted Advisor Partnership (TAP), and Wick plans to continue to provide input into that program.

“Many TAP partners already work with or have contacts or memorandums with Syngenta. I think there is going to be this really nice, united push of people working together across food, beverage, and ag input companies and universities to just make soil health and sustainability work happen,” she said.

While a challenge like no other is ahead of her with Syngenta, Wick will miss working at NDSU and all the people she met there.

“I loved being part of NDSU and I loved all the Extension specialists and researchers that I was working with. I just really appreciated all the things that they helped me with and shared with me and asked me to be part of,” she said. “It was a wonderful experience, and I certainly wouldn’t be at this point where I am today had I not taken the job at NDSU and made all those connections here and built all the relationships within the state.”