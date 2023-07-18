Justin Berg, WestBred technical product manager, is seeing a range of quality in the North Dakota wheat crops.

“In the western part of the state, the wheat crop is looking fantastic, specifically around the Bismarck area and farther southwest. They’ve gotten some really timely rains out there,” Berg said.

In some areas, especially in the northeast, rains were spotty in late spring and the wheat has been starting to be heat stressed with temperatures in the high 80s and 90s.

“With the wheat in North Dakota, it is very much a mixed bag this year with quality,” Berg said. “Right now, we are seeing some of these rains finally happening in the north, the northeast, and east, which is going to help some of that later-seeded wheat.”

Some of that earlier-seeded wheat headed out early and is starting to fill grain due to weeks of hot weather without much rain.

“The wheat has already been filling grain here for the last 5-6 days, but it should still benefit a little bit from this moisture,” he said. “There is a lot of variability in the weed crop right now.”

In the western regions of the state, the WestBred plots are “looking excellent.”

According to Berg, WestBred plots near Mott and Beach have excellent wheat varieties that have everything going right for them this summer. Not only did they receive good moisture at the right time in the plant’s growth, but some of the varieties were geared to the western region to gain the best yield, protein, standability and straw strength.

“Out toward Beach, right on the Montana border, I’ve got a plot that looks fantastic,” he said.

In April, Berg commented on the WestBred hybrid WB9719, saying it would be a high-yielder if it received good moisture. The southwestern area has been receiving good rain and that hybrid is taking advantage of that.

WestBred winter wheat plots in the west and southwest regions were looking pretty good, as well, Berg said.

WestBred’s plots are scattered throughout North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota. The company’s breeders focus on the specific needs of farmers in those regions in growing beautiful golden WestBred wheat.

In the fall, WestBred will be looking over spring wheat and winter wheat data and seeing how they’re doing within their plot system and within their breeding program.

WestBred tries to place varieties in plots located in regions where they should do well.

“We try and place products appropriately where we have seen them succeed and where they agronomically fit,” he said.

For example, in the western environment, WestBred places dryland varieties that have a little bit more drought tolerance package to it and can handle a little bit more of that drought stress.

These varieties also need to be able to handle excess moisture and make it to harvest if that is the way the weather goes that year.

WestBred breeders are continually making decisions on which varieties to put into a WestBred breeding program moving forward and which ones to drop.

“Through our testing program, and we have an extremely extensive testing program network within our WestBred portfolio every year. We are already evaluating several lines and seeing how they perform against the commercially available lines that we’ve already launched,” Berg explained.

Straw strength is important to WestBred when they are evaluating lines for their breeding program.

“One thing that we’ve strived for in the last few years is somewhat of a shorter statured wheat that won’t lodge quite as bad as some of the taller wheats would in a wet environment,” Berg said. “A lot of what I would consider ‘western’ varieties are taller by nature, but we still have great straw strength.”

Standability is another trait WestBred considers for its lines.

“Wheat lines also need to be able to stand, and that’s across all environments, whether that is drought or a wet environment,” he said. “WestBred has a very good breeding program and that’s where we get to put a lot of those experimental varieties.”

Besides straw strength and standability, WestBred considers high yield, protein, and disease tolerance.

“Number one is yield. We're always wanting to continue to move that yield factor, and we’ve done an excellent job of that with some of our latest varieties,” Berg said. “For farmers, yield is what means the most at the end of the year – they’re wanting as many bushels as they can get,” he said.

Protein is always a major factor, especially for those spring wheat experimental lines at WestBred. Berg pointed out that with a high protein content, there would be a good milling and baking variety.

Disease tolerance has become more important as diseases such as Fusarium head blight (FHB) and bacterial leaf streak (BLS) take a toll on wheat. This is where WestBred breeders come in, developing resistant varieties to handle economically damaging diseases.

“We’re looking at both FHB (head scab) and BLS,” he said. “BLS is solely dependent on breeding resistance into the variety. We don’t have any foliar applications that we can make to control it today. It is strictly done through breeding, and so that has been of utmost importance for us as we’re reviewing experimental varieties – how they are performing on BLS.”

WestBred has inoculated trials for both FHB and BLS, so breeders can evaluate those experimentals in an “intensive area.”

“FHB has always been important at WestBred, but we want to continue to improve upon our FHB tolerance. We know there are some premium fungicides out there that we can spray for head scab, but we want to have as much natural tolerance within the variety as we can,” Berg said.

As wheat begins flowering, which is the stage where most of the spring wheat in North Dakota is at the beginning of July, moisture is a risk factor for FHB.

“Moisture during flowering is when we’ll see a lot of that head scab start to take over the head and the flowers as it’s starting to grain fill,” he said. “We’re going to start to see some of that head scab showing up in the plant, and I know some farmers are just getting going on spraying fungicides on their wheat for head scab right now.”

Berg said he knew some farmers in the northwest and some in the east were just starting to apply fungicide for wheat diseases.

“The central part of the state was extremely late getting in the field because it was very wet this spring, so they didn't get into the field until two weeks after the rest of the state did,” he said. “This later-seeded wheat is probably just taking advantage of moisture if they’re getting it.”

Berg also had heard a few reports of hail damage, but nothing that was major.

“I have walked a few fields and evaluated some hail damage in the northeast part of the state. That heavy rainfall they got a week ago with 7-9 inches of rain also brought some reports of hail damage,” he said. “There was also some hail that went across the north central part of the state, so I’ll be curious to see where we end up with that. If we get some reports of some field damage as this wheat crop progresses and grows, it's going to be more susceptible to any sort of hail like that.”

Hail damage can be critical depending on what stage the crop is in.

“It just depends on where the crop is at. Any sort of leaf damage is never good. A couple of different things happen when you tear open a leaf. Number one, it allows the fungal diseases to enter those leaves,” Berg said.

Diseases such as leaf rust, stem rust, wheat streak mosaic virus, BLS, tan spot and others may start to show up.

Secondly, when the flag leaf is exposed, and most all of the wheat crop right now is around flag leaf, the plant is vulnerable.

“The time when that flag leaf is most vulnerable is when it is sitting at the top of the plant exposed to the environment,” he said. “That is where we want to protect that flag leaf. Some 80 percent of our yield comes from our flag leaves.”

Berg explained there are fungicide applications that farmers can apply both early on when they’re spraying their herbicide and then on the flag leaves when that flag leaf has emerged and when the head is flowering.

This summer, Berg will attend many cooperator WestBred retailer strip trial field days. He’ll be there to answer any questions farmers may have.

“If a WestBred retailer has a strip trial in place, we’ll usually do a field plot tour, and I usually attend those as much as I can. We talk about our WestBred wheat varieties,” Berg said.

If you are interested in a WestBred field plot tour, see your local seed retailer. The plot tours usually start toward the second or third week in July and go through the first or second week in August.