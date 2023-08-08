Winter wheat producers have started harvesting their crop in the western areas of the state. According to Ed Kessel, who farms near Dickinson, N.D., the high heat of summer has affected grain fill of the winter wheat heads.

“It is not as much as we had hoped,” Kessel said.

While Kessel and several other producers in southwestern region have been busy harvesting their winter wheat, their spring wheat and durum crops have been turning, although much of the crops are still green.

Most producers indicate the wheat crop is showing average yield potential, according to the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

Conditions over the past two weeks returned to hot and dry, although there were a few thunderstorms and rain showers in many areas.

Proseed’s Karmen Hardy, who farms with her family near Walhalla, N.D., said she traveled across the state through July and the word she continued to hear was “variable.”

“Rainfall was variable. I hear it over and over again regarding the crop development this year. Some areas had very nice rain, and a few miles away, not very much rain. It has been happening in the same field. Half of the field got rain and the other part of the field did not, so crops are thriving on half the field and are short on the other half,” Hardy said.

Penny Nester, NDSU Extension agent in Bowman County, said there are some producers who have started harvesting, but most will start in another week or so.

“Some of the oats are ready to go and we are close on winter wheat. In the next few day, producers will be out there harvesting,” Nester said.

While the county had some high temperatures over the last week in July, they have been getting shots of rain every 3-5 days.

“It’s been great for the crops,” she said.

Producers are still trying to get their haying finished for the year. The dryland farmers mostly get one cutting.

“Some of the earlier spring wheat, barley, and durum is looking phenomenal and it’s starting to turn,” she said. “This year, we will have an above average crop on our full-season crops.”

Nester said the canola was looking good, but she noted that there have been strong winds in the area.

“As long as the canola doesn’t shell out, it will be a good crop this year,” she said. “Even varieties that have shatter protection could shell out depending on weather conditions. If it hails, it won’t turn out well.”

The Rhame area received high winds and strong hail on July 29, which could have affected crops.

Bowman County has had grasshopper infestations all year long, along with blister beetles and alfalfa weevils. Canola has had flea beetles.

As small grain crops are harvested, grasshoppers will be moving into broadleaf crops (corn, flax, soybean, sunflower and other crops) for feeding. Scouting fields for grasshopper damage to foliage and pods/heads is important during this time of year, according to Jan Knodel, NDSU.

Soybean aphids are being reported in the Red River Valley.

The Wheat Quality Council’s spring wheat and durum tour finished on July 27 in Fargo, and the team reported the total weighted average yield for spring wheat was estimated at 47.4 bushels per acre, while durum finished at 43.9 bushels per acre. Last year, the yield estimates for the tour were 49.1 bushels per acre for spring wheat and 39 bushels per acre for durum.

Across the state, soybeans are rated 44 percent in good-to-excellent condition and are nearly finished blooming, while spring wheat is also 44 percent good-to-excellent and 55 percent turning color. Corn is rated 58 percent good-to-excellent and is 65 percent silking.