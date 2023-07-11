After a couple years of drought conditions in some areas of the state, this summer has been a welcome sight for those North Dakota farmers.

In June and the beginning of July, consistent rain showers popped up every few days in the western half of the state, while farmers in the far eastern region, along the Minnesota border, finally received rain after some very dry conditions.

The rain has helped support small grain seed development and row crop growth.

Crop producers have been out applying fungicide, while cow/calf producers have been rotating cattle through green pastures from timely rains and finishing up haying.

In McHenry County, however, rain was very hit or miss at the end of June. Where it missed, it was frustrating, as there had been reports of short wheat already heading.

“I've gotten to talk to quite a few people from around the county, and the rain has really been spotty. It has been spotty all season,” said Rachel Wald, NDSU McHenry County Extension agent on June 30. “It will hit one place and drop an inch to an inch and a half, and then not even a mile away, they would get nothing. Or they would get just a light dusting, not even enough to settle the dust.”

Wald said some farmers have been waiting for rain since April, which has caused some issues with early-planted crops.

“Since the beginning of April, this areas has just received 0.70 inches of rain, after not getting any,” Ward said. “Those crops would germinate and some of the seed just ended up sitting in the ground until that 0.70 inches came around and now it’s germinating. That creates an issue because it’s late-season, and it’s not going to be as great a crop.”

In one area of McHenry County, Wald saw a section of millet grown for hay where half of the field received rain and the other half of the field on the same section did not.

“They were supposed to be baling it this week, but nothing is even tall enough to do that,” she said. “But they have some other fields a few miles away that received good rain and those fields look gorgeous.”

Where farmers received spotty rain showers in field, stands were uneven.

Wald said farmers are spotting a lot of grasshoppers this year, but they are small, so far.

Around the state, where moisture has been timely, if not plentiful, there has been moderate scab risk on susceptible varieties on the NDSU Small Grain Disease Forecasting Model.

“It is the time of year where farmers on putting down fungicide,” Wald said. “Most of our wheat is in the boot, and I have seen canola fields flowering. The corn that has gotten rain looks good and is ankle-high to waist-deep in areas.”

In Mercer County, Craig Askim, NDSU Extension agent, said producers have been out spraying.

“We’ve had decent rains, so the crops look nice. In a small area in the northern part of the county, people have received a little more rain than they would have liked,” Askim said.

There has been some fungal disease showing up in the soybeans and corn, so producers are spraying “pretty hard” there.

Barley is three-fourths headed while wheat is a quarter headed.

While temperatures were very warm to end June, cooler was expected in early July, and Askim expected the cooler conditions to help peas put on pods.

The county has had increasing weed pressure, and around the state, weeds such as waterhemp, green foxtail, wild oats and kochia have been reported to be causing severe challenges in many fields.

Producers are reporting grasshoppers and blister beetles in Mercer County. Across the state, grasshoppers are small, but are being reported in increasing numbers.

North Dakota corn condition was rated 62 percent good or excellent in early July, while soybean condition was 58 percent good or excellent.

Corn silking was 3 percent, near 2 percent last year and 1 percent average. Canola blooming was 46 percent, ahead of 30 percent last year, while 10 percent of soybeans were blooming. Spring wheat was 47 percent headed, while 30 percent of winter wheat was changing color.

Anitha Chirumamilla, cropping systems at Langdon Research Extension Center, reported soybeans were flowering and wheat was heading in areas of Cavalier County.