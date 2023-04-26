Farmers anxious to get started with spring planting may face a number of challenges due to the weather, including wet soils and determining nutrient management after drought. Handling these conditions takes some consideration, but new growing strategies are available.

In a recent webinar by the Indigo Ag Consulting group, experts weighed in on options for a successful spring planting season.

As much of the western U.S. had record snowfall conditions this year, overly-wet soils are a challenge for farmers hoping to put seed in the ground. The old conventional method of tillage to dry out the soil may have some drawbacks, according to experts.

“There are a few options for excessive moisture in the field including delaying planting and tillage, but there can be ramifications in the long-term from both methods,” said Matt Powe, senior agronomist with Indigo Agricultural Consulting. “When we have excessive tillage ahead of planting, we are losing pore space in the soil and creating issues with being able to retain moisture in the middle of summer. Using a cover crop could mitigate moisture extremes ahead of planting because the plants are using the moisture. It is also really beneficial to soil health.”

Tilling to try and “dry out the soil” can also create a layer of packed soil that prevents the plant from developing a good root system.

“If there is clay in the soil, it can create a layer in the soil profile that can harm the plant later,” said Tim Berning, a certified crop advisor with Amplify Ag Services. “This is where a cover crop with the root mass will pull moisture up from the soil instead of having to use tillage.”

In arid conditions, tillage can mean topsoil erosion and plow under what some experts call “soil armor.”

“Keeping residue on the field can act as soil armor to keep the moisture instead of letting it blow off,” said Andrew Esser, a senior agronomist for Indigo based in Colorado.

Nutrient management

Knowing when and what nutrients to apply is critical to farmer success, the experts noted.

“When you start moving into new methods like reduced tillage and higher residue environments, you do have to remember that cooler soils will create less microbial activity,” Powe noted. “This means you can do some strip tillage to warm up the zone in the planted area and you can also split the application of nutrients with a side application or a different spraying method so you aren’t trying to put all the nutrients on at one time.”

Determining what nutrients to put on, especially following a drought like those experienced in Montana, the Dakotas, and other states, is key.

“If you don’t test, it’s just a guess,” Powe said.

Esser agreed, saying, “It’s important to know what you have in the field. I recommend my producers do a total nutrient digest test and not just the standard soil test. During drought, nutrients can be put down but not used. In some cases, following drought, zero percent additional nitrogen is recommended. You can just put out some starter and then let it ride.”

