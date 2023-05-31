Busch Light Corn Cans, limited-edition cans with corn on the can, are being released again this year to support U.S. farmers and Farm Rescue.

This is the third year that Busch Light will sell its Corn Cans from May through July 3. For each can sold, Busch Light will donate 25 cents to Farm Rescue, up to $200,000.

Farm Rescue, the organization that plants, harvests, and bales hay for farmers and ranchers struck by illness, injury, or a natural disaster in North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska, has been able to help nearly 1,000 farm families through donations by organizations such as Busch Light.

Bill Gross, founder and president of Farm Rescue, said he was thankful to Busch Light for supporting their mission of helping farmers in need.

“Farm Rescue is honored to once again be the beneficiary of Busch Light’s ‘Corn Can’ promotion,” Gross said. “Busch has been an incredible supporter of our mission throughout the past several years, and this latest campaign truly solidifies their commitment to American agriculture. With the money raised through this special edition can promotion, Farm Rescue will be able to extend a helping hand to many more farm families in crisis.”

Farm Rescue is currently out seeding and planting for farmers as they finish up the planting season for 2023. Next month, the organization will be haying for ranchers who need the assistance.

“In North Dakota, one of our teams of volunteers in currently out in the field near Glen Ullin, planting for a farm family while they focus on their teenage daughter’s recovery from a traumatic brain injury,” said Dan Erdmann, program manager at Farm Rescue.

Busch Light has been a partner of Farm Rescue since 2019 and has worked with the non-profit on several initiatives to help bring awareness and funds to local farms; including specialty can releases, support of Farm Rescue’s expansion to Kansas, and redirecting some of the advertising budget to barns and sheds owned by farmers across the country.

The beer Corn Cans reinforce the fact that beer could not be made without farmers growing barley, wheat, hops – and corn. Corn is an important ingredient in Busch Light.

Since the first Corn Cans, fans have been excited by the promotion and anxiously await the promotion every year. Part of the promotion has been fans going on Twitter and tweeting about the cans.

Busch Light has raised close to $1 million on behalf of Farm Rescue.

Farm Rescue is currently accepting applications for assistance for 2023 and those can be obtained by calling 701-252-2017 or visiting their website at www.farmrescue.org.