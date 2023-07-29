Keeping a farm intact for multiple generations is a significant challenge, but being proactive in the process can help the farm transition to the next generation.

“Everyone has the problem of farm transition. Of 100 farms, only 25 make it to the second generation, and when we get down to the fifth or sixth generation, there aren’t many that go that far,” said Dr. Brent Gloy in a presentation for Farm Credit Services. “To make it work, we have to realize there are no cookie-cutter solutions and each farm will need its own plan.”

Transitioning a farm to the next generation has also gotten more difficult, Gloy noted.

“Today, over half of the farms in the country have more than one operator. The numbers show 54 percent of farms had more than one operator in 2017 compared to 38 percent in 2002,” he said. “And with more operators, we are also looking at more heirs.”

Because making transition plans can be complicated and sensitive, many people avoid them, waiting for the circumstances to demand that conversations be had.

“Sometimes we can’t make headway on this topic because we want the perfect situation,” Gloy said. “But we have to put the ball in play.”

A way to approach the transition conversation is to look at the “anti-goals.”

“If we consider the things we don’t want – like none of the kids talking to each other – then we should think about what actions we would take that would make that happen,” Gloy said. “If we know what we don’t want, then we can take actions to avoid it.”

In addition, instead of thinking of the farm as a whole, thinking about it in component pieces can be helpful.

“If you think of your farm as different business components like farmland, equipment, crops and livestock, we can consider more options,” he said.

Agriculture economist David Widmar said the options offered by the “component” perspective can include timing.

“It’s really valuable to think about when certain aspects of the farm need to transition,” he said. “For example, if we look at the livestock and crop components separately, we can find that some heirs are interested in staying on the farm and continuing to work those areas and those changes can be made now in terms of ownership. Off-farm heirs are concerned about the returns or value of the farmland over the long-term, so those conversations and arrangements can be made over time. By knowing how to treat the land and the operation differently, arrangements can be made.”

Gloy offered several possible scenarios that farmers may encounter.

“Say you have an on-farm heir that inherits the operation’s livestock and equipment and an off-farm heir inherits a portion of the land. Then you can talk about rental agreements or what portions of the land have a sentimental value and should be kept rather than sold,” he said. “It helps to get past the ambiguity.”

Another scenario could be one member of the farming operation wanting to retire.

“Let’s say that all heirs are on the farm but the first generation wants to be able to retire,” Gloy said. “In that situation, you can look at a reverse sweat equity for the heirs to pay to the retiring farmer. There also has to be that discussion about what retirement is going to look like. Will that person stay on the farm or move off?”

What’s most important is the ability to discuss the plan, instead of hoping for certain unspoken outcomes.

“It’s important to be clear with the plans, the intentions, and motivations,” he said. “The idea of ‘fairness’ when it comes to inheriting is ambiguous and means something different to everyone. We all love our kids equally, but some have more capacity for management than others or more work ethic.”