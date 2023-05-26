Wheat producers were happy in mid-May as they made good planting progress after a slow start and prices moved higher. Toward the latter half of the month, they were still making good headway in regard to planting, but prices began to slip.

“After we saw some sizable price increases the first part of May, unfortunately we’ve come right back down again,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “Back in mid-May, the Minneapolis futures got as high as $8.80 and now today (May 23), they’re back down to $8.20.”

A few factors have played into the price shifts. First, on May 12, USDA released a couple reports that were actually bullish for the market. The main one, according to Olson, was the Crop Production report, which included USDA’s winter wheat production estimate. That number came in at 1.13 billion bushels (BB), which was about 100 million bushels (MB) below expectations. As a result, hard red winter wheat production is now expected to be down 3 percent from last year and soft red winter wheat is actually expected to be up 21 percent.

“That percentage decline for hard red winter wheat doesn’t sound big, but remember, it’s the second year of drought, so it’s even lower than last year’s drought impacted crop,” she said.

The other big item in that USDA report was that winter wheat acreage abandonment was estimated at 33 percent.

“So that’s a third of the crop that’s not expected to be harvested and something that could go higher. And that’s the highest level since 1917,” she said.

Olson also pointed out there are reports of a lot of fields, especially down in Kansas and Oklahoma, being zeroed out for crop insurance purposes and producers just grazing those low yielding fields. On top of that, the Wheat Quality Council’s wheat tour went through Kansas and found much the same thing. As a result of the tour, the estimated yield they came up with is 30 bushels per acre. That compares to 45 bushels per acre on average.

“They’re estimating production for Kansas at 178 million bushels, so even lower than the USDA estimate of 191 million,” she said.

“So one would think that the market would have reacted to that, but the market pretty much ignored it because the Black Sea Grain Initiative kind of overpowered that,” she continued, adding that the agreement expired in mid-May, but on May 18, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a two-month extension. “That basically eased market concerns and prices dropped. Signing the extension obviously ensured that those supplies from the Black Sea region should continue to flow. That kind of outplayed the wheat tour in Kansas.”

Also on May 12, USDA released an updated WASDE (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates) report. The May WASDE report is important because it gives the first look at the new crop year supply and demand for U.S. wheat. Olson noted there was nothing too exciting for the 2023-24 crop year. USDA is estimating production similar to last year at 1.66 BB, so there will be lower supplies again.

Higher domestic use is also expected, but USDA is forecasting lower exports once again, and stocks could reach a 16-year low of 556 MB.

“Looking at the world estimates they put out, there were no major production shifts or anything. These are just the first estimates. It’s kind of early to be predicting a lot of the details,” she said.

Closer to home, Olson said things have really taken a turn, especially in terms of the weather and planting progress.

“The weather has been cooperating and planting is in full swing. (The May 22) USDA crop progress report showed that spring wheat planting was about half done in North Dakota. That’s up from only 20 percent the week before,” she said. “We’re still behind average, but the weather looks conducive for continued field work this next week. Producers are pretty positive they’ll get the crops in the ground, so that has eased a lot of concerns, as well.”

On a national level, about two thirds of the spring wheat has been planted. Regionally, South Dakota is almost finished, and Minnesota and Montana are about three-fourths complete.

Thus far, the crop is coming out of the ground “very nicely.” As of May 22, 13 percent of the spring wheat crop in North Dakota had emerged while overall in the U.S. about a third of the crop has emerged.

“Moisture supplies still remain mostly adequate-to-surplus. But definitely a few producers have mentioned that after planting gets done a nice shot of rain would be helpful,” she said. “And then, especially this week, we’ve had some hotter temperatures and wind really drying the soil out, so that’s good for planting. But we probably could use a good rain shower here soon.”

North of the border in Canada, producers there have seen good planting progress, as well. In Saskatchewan, about 43 percent of the spring wheat crop is planted, which is a little behind average. Manitoba is also making very good planting progress.

“So things look to be progressing well in the spring wheat area, especially as compared to the beginning of the month when there was a lot of concern,” she said.

On the demand side, U.S. export sales is an issue that’s been weighing on the market.

“Our marketing year ends May 31, so obviously most new wheat sales are shifted into the new crop year. They’ve been a little slow, that’s another reason that the market has lost a little bit of its steam,” Olson said.

For hard red spring wheat, U.S. sales are currently at 211 MB sold this year, which is 4 percent higher than last year.

“We should get close to the USDA estimate of 220 million bushels but, again, USDA is forecasting lower exports for next year, as well, and that is a bit concerning,” she said. “Really, the big thing now, I think, is just waiting for that winter wheat harvest and finishing up with spring wheat planting.”