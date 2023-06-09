With spring wheat planting nearing completion nationally, the market began to show some strength in early June.

“The market had shown a little bit of strength since the first part of June, and maybe picked up 30-40 cents in the futures market,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that the July Minneapolis futures was back up to about $8.20.

But at this time of year, when the weather is one of the dominant trading factors because the crop is “being made,” there can be some volatility in the market.

“I would expect a fair amount of volatility going forward just because the market is trying to pair what is currently a pretty oversupplied world situation against potential emerging crop concerns in different parts of the world, and that means volatility,” he said.

That said, he added it was nice to see a little bounce in the market the first part of June. Part of that was due to some dryness concerns in parts of the spring wheat region where producers have made really good planting progress and have caught up to the five-year average pace.

“There aren’t a lot of concerns on that front anymore,” he said. “But we’ve had a stretch of hot temperatures, much warmer than normal, for an extended period, and with the newly emerging crop, some are wondering if it’s a bit too hot too early and what kind of impact that is going to have on the crop.”

Peterson noted there’s also starting to be some concerns in parts of the Corn Belt over the condition of the 2023 corn crop, which could possibly help support wheat prices.

“It’s been a bit hot, but more so dry in parts of that key production area,” he said, adding better precipitation was forecasted for that region the middle part of June. “We’ll see if that materializes. If it doesn't, then we may gain some support on the heels of corn. If rains develop, then, of course, the market could sell-off, so volatility is the name of the game.”

As far as wheat, USDA was to release its new production estimate on June 9, which the market would be watching just to see if any of the rains that Texas, Oklahoma, and parts of Kansas got in May, benefitted the crop in terms of potential yields, or if it was a bit too late.

USDA was also going to update supply and demand projections by class for the old 2022 crop. Peterson was anticipating some adjustments for exports by class because as the 2022-23 marketing year ended on May 31, it was likely hard red winter wheat didn’t meet USDA’s goal. He felt some other classes may be trimmed back as well by USDA. The agency may also make adjustments to the 2023 outlook, which wouldn’t be by class, but overall wheat in general.

“The big challenge we faced for much of last year, and still do, is pretty dominant export trade by Russia, (who is) projecting record wheat exports,” he said, adding that Canada and Australia were aggressive last year, as well. “We anticipate a cutback in the Australian exports for next year, but Canada probably will be as strong and competitive next year as they were this year.

So, we’ll wait for those adjustments.”

In other news, the latest crop condition ratings and crop progress reports came out June 5. The reports showed that the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop was 4 percent harvested, which is on track with the average pace. Texas was 29 percent and Oklahoma 15 percent complete. Kansas hadn't started harvest yet and was likely the state that will be watched most closely, just because 65 percent of the crop there is still rated in poor-to-very poor condition.

“(Kansas) did get some rains in May, but they also had a fair amount of frost damage on parts of their crop, so we’ll see what the adjusted yield estimates are and, of course, as the combines start rolling, what kind of yields they’re pulling off,” he said.

Farther north, Montana and South Dakota winter wheat crops are rated better. But Peterson was surprised more is rated in fair-to-good condition rather than excellent, which indicates that those states have had bouts of dryness, as well, and then with the recent heat limiting some of the condition ratings.

Looking at hard red spring wheat, 93 percent of the crop has been planted nationally, which is on pace with the long-term average. That compares with 81 percent last year at this time. Even though there were concerns early on about getting the crop planted, producers did much better than last year. As a result, Peterson said he’s not expecting a significant level of prevent plant acres or intended acres that weren’t able to get planted, but it will be higher than average.

“Conversely, we’re hearing reports of potentially higher spring wheat acres in Montana and parts of western North Dakota. We won’t know those numbers until the end of June with the updated acreage estimates,” he said.

By state, North Dakota was 92 percent planted, which compares to 72 percent last year. Montana is the state that, ironically, was struggling toward the tail end because that’s where the recent precipitation has been more frequent. Only 88 percent is planted this year vs. 97 percent last year, which is also the five-year average. As a result, a portion of the Montana crop is going to be planted later than normal.

Nationally, about 76 percent of the spring wheat crop has emerged. That ranges from about 65 percent in North Dakota to 96 percent in South Dakota. In the first crop condition rating, 64 percent was rated in good-to-excellent condition nationally, and 2 percent was rated poor-to-very poor.

“It stands to reason that we’ve had generally good soil moisture to get the crop up and growing, and then with the warmer temps we’ve had rapid emergence,” he said.

By state, crops in South Dakota and Montana were only rated 56 percent in good-to-excellent condition. North Dakota was 67 percent good-to-excellent, and Minnesota was at 77 percent.

We’ll see how those adjust as we move further into June, but the crop is certainly off to a good start, but not without some concerns to watch,” he said.

Looking at current spring wheat prices, $7.60-$7.90 catches most current bids across the region, with an average of $7.75. New crop bids range from $7.50-$7.75, so only 10-15 cents per bushel less.

“The market is trying to consolidate old and new crop value levels,” he said.

Nationally, the national average corn price is $6.30. Interestingly, Peterson note that soft red winter wheat, which is grown in the Corn Belt region and traded out of Chicago, is only at $5.83.

“We’re seeing some dynamics there where there’s more feed use of soft red winter wheat in a lot of corridors and even some is being shipped west into traditional hard red winter feeding regions,” he said. “From a demand standpoint, we’re going to see more wheat going into feed in the early summer months, especially soft red winter.”

For hard red winter wheat, the national average price is $7.86, and hard red spring wheat is at $7.87. The market, he pointed out, continues to see domestic mill use of hard red spring wheat at a faster clip than normal just with the tightness in the hard red winter wheat crop.

Looking at world issues, the big drivers in the overall market include a lot of back and forth on the Black Sea Grain Initiative deal that was extended until July. However, there’s a lot of rhetoric from Russia that they won’t promote extending it, according to Peterson.

In Europe, he noted that a lot of countries continue to restrict imports of Ukrainian grain coming into the European Union.

“It really had a devastating impact on local producer prices and then, of course, globally it’s really depressed the markets,” he said.

For the most part, there’s “production friendly weather” in a lot of the big producing regions, although there are some concerns.

“Obviously, the hard red winter wheat region is probably the most production-impacted region currently worldwide. But China has had some heavy rains recently as that crop is reaching maturity, so they’ve had some yield loss, but more so a downgrade in the quality of their crop,” he said. “Down the road that could open the door for either the U.S. or Canadian spring wheat exports as a blending wheat to offset some of those quality impacts.”

Peterson also noted that there’s already a lot of concern early on for the Australian crop, just with the world weather pattern shifting from La Niña to El Niño.

“El Niño typically means a drier weather pattern for Australia and they’re starting to see that early on, so at this stage we’re expecting a much smaller crop than the past two years out of Australia, which is beneficial for us,” he said.

“On the flip side, in Canada, our prime competitor for spring wheat demand, (their) crop is looking pretty good right now. They’ve had some recent rains and were able to get their crop planted in a timely fashion,” he continued. “As of right now, a lot of the Canadian spring wheat crop looks pretty promising, so that’s a little bit bearish.

“The other side of the market is demand, and we’ll see how the U.S. does sales wise in the first few months of this marketing year. As I said, we’re probably going to come up short of our goal for the 2022 crop. We do have new sales of 100 million bushels on the books already for the new marketing year that began June 1. That’s a bit behind our long-term average, but we are catching some sales,” he added.

Of that 100 million bushels (MB), 27 MB is for hard red spring wheat and 17 MB is hard red winter wheat. Peterson anticipates that hard red spring wheat be competitive early on in the marketing year.

“We’ll see what happens as we get into fall and once our new crop is harvested and just see how we fare against Canadian pricing, and whether that gap is as wide as it was the previous year,” he said.

Although he doesn’t anticipate that, that will be the big thing to watch going forward.

“If we continue to catch some export sales in the front half of the year, that should be beneficial to both basis and prices, and if producers are able to harvest a pretty good yielding crop, hopefully we’ll have some better prices to go with that,” he concluded.