After prices tumbled in April, the spring wheat market saw a nice rebound in May.

“On a positive note, we’ve had some recovery in the market after the sharp sell-off that we saw starting in mid-April,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“We lost about $1.25 in the futures market from mid-April to early May. Now that we’ve started some recovery into the first week of May, we’ve got back about 75 cents of that sell-off,” he said. “We still have a ways to go, but it’s positive to see the market rebound.”

How much staying power the rebound has depends on a number of factors, according to Peterson. As of early May, the market was looking at planting progress, not just for spring wheat, but corn and soybeans nationally, as well.

“Corn and soybeans are seeding faster than average on a national basis, particularly in the Corn Belt, so that’s a little bit bearish to prices,” he said.

“But then on the bullish side, spring wheat planting continues to struggle, which is not unexpected given the amount of snow we’ve had and just the generally much colder than normal temperatures through much of March and April and the slow start to snow melt and soil warm up,” he added.

As of May 7, spring wheat planting was pegged at 24 percent complete on a national level. That’s just slightly behind last year’s pace of 26 percent planted, but well behind the five-year average of 38 percent for the first week in May.

By state, the most progress has been in South Dakota where 56 percent of the crop is planted, which is close to their long-term average. Montana was at 32 percent planted, which is a bit behind average. The biggest delays were in Minnesota and North Dakota. Typically, Minnesota has about a third of the crop planted by the first week in May, but this year only 7 percent had been planted. North Dakota was at just 10 percent planted, well behind the average pace of 30 percent by that date.

“We’ll see what happens over the next few days. A lot of (North Dakota) producers, especially those in the central and eastern part of the state, have not really started planting yet,” he said. “Out west, a lot of guys, especially in the southwest part of the state, are 30 percent or more done planting. But there are some big rains in the forecast for around May 11-12, so we’ll see what that does or how much that sets us back. Ironically, western areas could use some additional rain just to get the crop off to a good start because it’s also gotten a bit dry.”

The other big variable in the market, according to Peterson, is just trying to assess the size of the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop. Condition ratings continue to show very poor nationally with only 30 percent of the crop rated good-to-excellent, and 45 percent rated poor-to-very poor. In some of the big producing states, Kansas has only 11 percent rated good-to-excellent, while Nebraska has 12 percent rated good-to-excellent, and in Oklahoma only 7 percent was rated in good-to-excellent condition.

The latest report showed 38 percent of the winter wheat crop headed nationally, with more of that in the soft red winter wheat region and the far south hard red winter wheat region.

“There are questions about how many acres will be abandoned or not harvested,” he said, explaining that producers have a fairly attractive crop insurance price level.

“And there’s a big hay market demand in those areas, which is similar to us back in 2021 with our drought,” he continued. “In the hardest hit areas, farmers can make more by cutting it for forage and selling it for hay rather than trying to take it to harvest and selling it into the markets, especially at current price levels.”

Peterson also pointed out there’s starting to be a lot of concern from end-users of hard red winter as to just how much will hit the pipeline at harvest time. As a result, the market has seen fairly strong basis continue in the hard red winter wheat region. In some locales, on a cash basis, it’s priced higher than hard red spring wheat.

“There’s still a lot of market observers who feel some of the crop did recover from some of the rains that they’ve had and that the hardest hit areas were already written off a month ago, so we’ll see where this goes,” he said, adding that USDA was coming out with its first estimate of the hard red winter, soft white, and soft red winter wheat crops on May 12. He expected that report to provide a benchmark to work from. USDA was also coming out with supply and demand estimates for the 2023 year, which will give an idea of potential exports.

Looking at more of the soft red winter wheat region, which primarily trades off the Chicago market, he noted that class is competing very hard with corn for feed demand. Down in the southeast part of the U.S., there’s always some fairly strong levels of feed use of soft red winter, especially during some of the early summer months when the corn stocks are getting a little tighter, he explained.

“But this year we’re seeing some of that try to compete for feed demand outside of the traditional areas, so wheat will continue to be tied to corn,” he said. “If we continue to see good planting of corn and good growing conditions and that market slips a little bit, that could keep some pressure on the wheat market even with the drought in the hard red winter wheat regions.”

Looking at local cash prices across the region, most bids were in the $7.50-$8.10 range with a $7.80 average. New crop values were slightly lower by 10-20 cents a bushel.

“The market seems to have found some stability at that level and is just waiting to see how many of our acres actually get planted,” he said. “There’s no question we might lose some spring wheat acres, especially across some of the eastern areas and as you get further south where crop insurance and preferred planting date deadlines get passed.

“But as you go further north, obviously you can plant a little later, and maybe, if we do get some moisture in the western areas, we’ll see if additional wheat acres go in, especially if the market continues to try to incentivize producers,” he added.

Peterson noted the market on a world level continues to be variable and volatile, as well. On the bearish side, he pointed out there are potentially big crops coming in Europe and the Russian crop is off to a good start as well and they still have a fair amount of carryover from last year.

The big debate, which continues to be both a positive and a negative to prices, is the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) agreement that’s set to expire the middle of May. Russia is suggesting it’s not going to support the extension of the agreement, but Peterson said there are some high level meetings taking place to see if there will be a new deal and determine what the parameters will be.

“As we’ve said all spring, for us, if there is a slowdown in exports out of the Black Sea region, it’s definitely price positive for us, so we’ll see what happens,” he said.

In a related matter, there continues to be a lot of protests in Europe from producers about the influx of Ukrainian grain, both corn and wheat and other crops, coming across into European markets by land, especially in eastern Europe.

“That’s obviously a negative for their prices locally and that also distorts exports to other regions,” he said.

Looking ahead into 2023, the expectation is U.S. exports will continue to be challenged.

“Part of it is just our relative price premium to the world market. With the acute tightness in hard red winter wheat, and still the bulk of our hard red spring wheat acres unplanted, U.S. prices continue to be supported whereas world prices continue to generally be on the weak side,” he said.

On the demand side, current U.S. wheat exports as of April 27 stood at 694 million bushels (MB). That’s about 10 percent behind a year ago at that time. The target is 775 MB by the end of May.

“We’ll see if USDA adjusts that number lower in May. The expectation is they may reduce it slightly,” he said. “We’ll have to watch what they project for 2023. We do have 47 million bushels of new crop sales on the books, which is a positive.”

Peterson also noted that hard red spring wheat continues to be one of the better selling classes of U.S. wheat with 213 MB in sales, which is 5 percent ahead of last year, and is about 96 percent of USDA’s current target of 220 MB. He doesn’t anticipate any adjustments to the spring wheat export projection. The U.S. has 12 MB of sales on the books for 2023 already. Asia continues to be our strong marketing region, as well as Mexico.

Looking ahead to next year, Peterson sees the potential for a possible boost to the spring wheat market if winter wheat production slips.

“As we get into next year, after June 1, especially if the hard red winter wheat crop continues to struggle and there is more confirmation of more of the crop being abandoned for insurance or for forage or the hay market, or even grazing, and that production tightens more, we’re going to see more hard red winter wheat customers slip over to hard red spring wheat, which would certainly be positive for us,” he said.

Over the next few weeks, the market will be closely following planting progress, which is a big concern. Much of that depends on what kind of rain the region gets from the forecasted rain in mid-May, and how much progress producers can make through the end of May.