The canola harvest is well underway and the deliveries of canola into the system seem to be having a dampening effect on canola prices along with general sluggishness in the oilseed complex.
The USDA made several changes to canola estimates for Canada for both the 2022 and 2023 crop years in its latest Oilseeds: World Markets and Trade. It lowered its estimates of Canadian canola production by reducing the size of the 2022 crop from 19 million metric tons (MMT) to 18.7 MMT. It also reduced the size of the 2023 crop from 19 MMT to 18.2 MMT. Current estimates from Canadian agencies project a 2023 crop of 17.36 MMT, so the USDA is more optimistic on production at the current time.
USDA also reduced projected canola exports for the 2023-24 crop year from 8.4 MMT to 7.9 MMT due to the smaller crop size. It raised canola exports for the current crop year to coincide with actual results reported at the end of July to 7.95 MMT. Canola oil imports into the U.S. were raised by 340 million pounds (5.5 percent) due to increased renewable diesel demand. Ending stocks figures were increased slightly for 2023-24.
From a global perspective, rapeseed/canola production estimates were reduced by the USDA for the first time in four years and the reduction was the largest since 2001. This means that global consumption will exceed production, with ending stocks at a tight 7 percent.
Statistics Canada reported its production outlook on Sept. 14 and reduced its estimate of canola production even further from the August estimate, from 17.56 MMT to 17.36 MMT. Trade officials were reported to be looking for an increase from the August estimate, but the agency said weather conditions resulted in poorer crop conditions.
Meanwhile, canola crush statistics reported in the monthly Fats and Oils Report shows that U.S. crushers consumed 192,074 tons of canola for oil in July, up 27 percent from July of last year. It was also up significantly (over 20 percent) from June of 2023. Crude oil production was 150 million pounds, up 18 percent from June 2023.
The November ICE canola futures finished the session on Sept.13 at $755 per metric ton (MT), up $3 on the day, but down over $50 per MT in the last two weeks. The January ICE canola futures contract closed at $764 per MT, up slightly on the day but also down by the same amount in the last two weeks. The canola market is feeling the effects of heavy deliveries into the system. Crush margins are reported to be at very high levels.
Local cash prices were higher on Sept. 13 for the first time in over a week at nearby crush plants, ranging from $23.58 to $25.20 for September deliveries, down nearly $2.50 per hundredweight in the last two weeks. November canola prices ranged from $24.75 to $25.95, down nearly $2 per hundredweight in the last two weeks.
Very good canola yields have been reported in the state as the canola harvest progresses. Yields in southwest North Dakota, where ample moisture was received this year, have been well above average. Yields in south central portion of the state have been at record levels, while yields in the northern area have been above normal. As of Aug. 28, 97 percent of the canola in North Dakota was coloring, near 96 percent last year. Canola crop conditions improved in the last two weeks. Forty percent of the state’s canola was rated good-to-excellent, up from 33 percent from two weeks ago. The canola harvest has reached 43 percent, behind 52 percent last year. For Montana, 68 percent of the canola has been harvested, below last year’s 90 percent.
This year the Northern Canola Growers Association (NCGA) will hold its Annual Meeting in Minot, N.D., in conjunction with the U.S. Durum Growers Association at its Crop Outlook and International Durum Forum on Nov. 1-2 at the Grand Hotel in Minot. The NCGA will hold meetings on the first day of the event and keynote speakers will be Colin Peterson (invited) and Jacob Shapiro. Be sure to mark your calendar for this event. The NCGA believes this central location will be ideal for many new canola growers in the western part of the state as the crop continues to grow in acreage.