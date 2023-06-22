With summer settling in, the biggest factor impacting the corn market right now is the weather, with the greatest concern being the drier conditions developing in the central and eastern Corn Belt.

“We’ve known Nebraska had been on the edge most of last year and Nebraska did not have a great crop just because they were so incredibly dry,” said Frayne Olson, NDSU crops economist/marketing specialist. “Both South Dakota and North Dakota did not have a great year, but it wasn’t a horrible year. Now we’re starting to see dry soil conditions and warmer, drier weather showing up in eastern Iowa, northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, into Indiana, Ohio and even parts of Michigan.

“So we’ve got a pretty large section and a lot of potential bushels that are right now kind of in the bullseye for drier and pretty warm conditions,” he added.

The near-term weather forecast was calling for more warm conditions in the tri-state region of North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota, but also into the central and eastern Corn Belt states.

The concern, Olson noted, is what the warm, dry conditions mean for yield and yield potential.

Looking at some of the different maps for soil moisture conditions, Olson said there is pretty decent subsoil moisture, but it's the surface moisture that’s really the challenge right now. The big question with this year’s corn crop is whether it’s developed well enough to access the subsoil moisture.

“Is the root system developed well enough that it can go down and start pulling into some of those lower or deeper soil moisture levels? It really depends upon where you are and what your planting dates are,” he said.

“We’re in a full-blown weather market right now, and corn prices are going to follow the weather forecasts, that's just pure and simple,” he added.

In one respect, Olson said there’s lots to talk about in the corn market, but in the other respect, it boils down to what the weather forecast looks like. Obviously, it’s not just the short-term and what’s going to happen today or tomorrow, but also the extended forecast.

“When will the weather system break a bit and when will we get some additional showers or potential rain into that central and eastern Corn Belt? Right now, that's the big news,” he said.

Another thing Olson has been tracking is the demand for corn. U.S. corn exports, he noted, have not been horrible, but they’ve been weak all season long and that weakness now continues.

“When you look at global prices, and you look at U.S. corn relative to other corn suppliers, we’re pretty high in the global market arena,” he said, adding that what usually happens is that as prices go higher, customers start to try and ration use.

“That’s the whole purpose. You say, ‘Well, we’re not sure of how many bushels we’re going to have. Are we going to have enough for everybody to use the amount they want?’ The short answer is typically, no, we don’t,” he said. “So as prices go higher, it’s usually the international market that is the most price-sensitive and so they typically want to start backing away or cutting their volumes back first.”

For the domestic market, the competition is between the ethanol and the livestock sectors.

What looked to be a steady chug downward in prices because everybody was expecting some very big yields this year, and people were very optimistic with their replanting progress and good weather conditions early on, that has now shifted very quickly.

“Right now, and I’m not the weather guy, but that really is what’s driving the market and the market sentiment,” Olson said.

Looking at local prices, at one elevator in western Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of June 19, the June delivery price was $6.29 and basis was +35 cents over. The October 2023 futures price was listed at $5.97 and basis was +23 cents over.

For eastern North Dakota, Olson said the figures are “probably going to be pretty close” for old crop corn.

At one elevator in east central North Dakota, as of June 19, the June delivery price was $6.04 per bushel and basis was +10 cents over. The November 2023 futures price was listed at $5.37 and basis was -60 cents under.

“One of the things we’re worried about is new crop prices because there’s a substantial difference between old crop and new crop,” he said.

That difference is because it’s known how many bushels of old crop are on hand, and that it was a smaller crop than expected.

“New crop, there’s still a lot of uncertainty about that, but the expectation is that we’re still going to have more bushels than we had last year, so that’s why the price differential,” he explained.

“For harvest basis, the basis levels we have here in North Dakota would still be under, still below the futures, but not by a lot. I think most of them that I’ve seen, especially in areas where they can deliver to an ethanol plant, are maybe 20 cents under, maybe 30 cents under, which is still pretty strong. Again, that’s signaling that both the futures market and the cash market are concerned about what’s happening,” Olson concluded.