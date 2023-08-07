Canola prices have taken a breather in the past two weeks after running up significantly since June 1. Moderate weather conditions and forecasts in the U.S. have eased some concerns over crop production, which has negatively affected the markets. However, very dry conditions in Canada will result in a much smaller canola crop than anticipated just two months ago. Total canola production in Canada may be in the 16 million metric tons (MMT) to 17 MMT range compared to government estimates of 18.8 MMT.
Agriculture & Agrifood Canada recently estimated canola ending stocks for the upcoming year of 600,000 metric tons (MT) and an average canola price of $760 CAD. Ending stocks and exports will have to be cut in the next monthly report. With the lower production seen curtailing canola exports, there have been reports of two cargoes of European rapeseed delivered to eastern Canada recently. This is not a surprise since North American canola is priced well above European rapeseed. The European rapeseed/canola spread ended the month of July at minus $104 per MT USD (canola over rapeseed). This is the largest spread seen in 20 years.
Canola production in North Dakota will likely drop from estimates released on June 30. Average yields may drop 200 pounds per acre from last year’s level.
According to the Energy Information Administration, there were 296 million pounds of canola used in the biofuel industry for the month of May, up from 257 million pounds in April. So far, for the first five months of the year, 1.285 billion pounds of canola oil has been used for biofuels, an 80 percent increase from the last five months of 2022. This compares to a 6 percent increase in the same time period for soybean oil.
The USDA reported in its monthly Fats and Oils Report that 158,305 tons of canola seeds were crushed in June, compared to 140,590 tons in May and 147,715 tons in June of last year. Canola crude oil produced was 128 million pounds, up 12 percent from May and up 7 percent from June of last year.
The November ICE canola futures finished the session on Aug. 2 at $774 per MT, down $5.10 on the day, and down nearly $70 per MT in the last two weeks. While down recently, canola has risen over $130 per MT since June 1. After running higher in the first half of July, the ICE contract has retreated in the last week, being down in seven of the last nine sessions. The January ICE canola futures contract closed at $778 per MT, down $5.60 per MT on the day and down $58 per MT in the last two weeks, giving up nearly all of the gains from two weeks ago.
Local cash prices continued higher as of Aug. 2 at nearby crush plants, ranging from $25.13 to $26.31 for August through September deliveries, down nearly $2.50 per hundredweight in the last two weeks. New crop canola prices ranged from $25.64-$26.31, down $2.50-$3.00 in the last two weeks. New crop canola has gained approximately $2.50 since mid-June.
As of July 31, thirty percent of the canola in North Dakota was coloring, equal to last year. Canola crop conditions deteriorated in the last two weeks. Forty-six percent of the state’s canola was rated good-to-excellent, down from 54 percent two weeks ago, and 62 percent in the middle of June. Dry conditions in the entire state have curtailed the yield potential of all crops. For Montana, 44 percent of the canola is coloring, while 57 percent is rated good-to-excellent, unchanged in the last two weeks, and on par with the 5-year average.