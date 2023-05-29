The May USDA Oil Crops Outlook predicts a canola yield improvement this year of 73 pounds per acre. Based on an estimated 2.27 million acres planted and 2.19 million harvested, this is expected to result in a 4-billion-pound crop, which would be an increase of 200 million pounds from last year. With larger beginning stocks, the U.S. is expected to rely less on canola seed imports. The net result is an increase of 80 million pounds in the new year forecast to 5.5 billion pounds.
The 2023-24 canola crush program will increase by over 100 million pounds to nearly 4.5 billion pounds. This anticipated growth in canola crush volume is being driven by demand for canola oil for the renewable diesel market. USDA has revised its forecast of canola oil for biofuel use twice since last fall and has increased it for a third time in this month’s report. It now predicts canola oil use for biofuel production will be 2.15 billion pounds for the 2022-23 canola marketing year and has forecasted the 2023-24 utilization even higher to 2.4 billion pounds.
The EPA will soon announce its final Renewable Fuel Standard volumes, and this will be a very important report for the oilseed sector. Last December, EPA released its initial targets, sending soybean oil and canola oil prices lower after a disappointing announcement.
Food use of canola oil is expected to grow by 100 million pounds to a record 4.98 billion pounds for the 2022-23 canola marketing year and will exceed 5.25 billion pounds for 2023-24. Canola oil prices are expected to average $.61 per pound. Soybean oil prices are expected to average $.58 per pound.
I mentioned in the last report that USDA will have to decrease its forecast of canola stocks due to the lower-than-expected March 31 estimates of canola stocks in Canada. Just recently, the USDA did reduce its forecast and now expects canola ending stocks in Canada to be 755,000 metric tons (MT) at the end of this marketing year, down from its previous 1 million MT figure. Agriculture & Agrifood Canada also reduced its forecast by 43 percent to 600,000 MT.
Globally, the USDA predicts canola production will drop 234,000 MT to 87 million metric tons (MMT), below last year’s record. A drop of 3 MMT in Australian production was the main reason for the drop, but production is expected to increase in the U.S., Canada and the European Union.
The July ICE canola futures finished the session on May 24 at $698 per MT, down $3.50 on the day and $35 per MT in the last two weeks. November canola closed at $660 per MT, down $4.40, and down over $50 per MT in the last two weeks. It appears the market has removed any price premium with new crop canola as the spread between old and new crop widens. The bullish ending stocks figure for North America also has not provided much support for the market.
Local cash prices as of May 24 at nearby crush plants ranged from $24.13 to $24.89 for May and June deliveries, down significantly in the last two weeks. New crop canola prices ranged from $21.38 to $22.05, down approximately $2 per hundredweight in the last two weeks.
As of May 22, canola planting progress in North Dakota was 23 percent, ahead of 12 percent last year, but behind the 5-year average of 43 percent. For Montana, the second largest canola-producing state, 44 percent of the canola has been planted, down from last year’s 62 percent and the 5-year average of 56 percent. Thirteen percent of the canola in that state has emerged.