Canola prices jumped significantly following the USDA’s June 30 Acreage Report, which indicated much less soybean planted area in the U.S. this year than predicted just three months ago. This led to a surge in vegetable oil prices and the overall oilseed markets. Canola prices in North Dakota jumped 70-90 cents per hundredweight on the day. Soybean oil jumped 400 basis points, closing at 61.7 cents per pound. It was only nine days earlier, on June 21, that soybean oil dropped by the same amount following the EPA announcement on Renewable Fuel Mandates. As of July 5, soybean oil has increased further to 65 cents per pound, an amazing 40 percent increase since May 31, providing strong increases for all oilseeds.
Canola acres in the U.S. were reported to be 2.283 million in USDA’s June 30 Acreage Report, up three percent from the March report, and a new record. For North Dakota, 1.9 million acres were planted, an increase of 100,000 acres from last year’s record. Washington was the only other state with an increase in canola acres since last year, planting 155,000 acres. Montana and Minnesota acreage is down approximately 12 percent from last year.
Canada also reported its canola planted acreage recently, with StatCan indicating 22.08 million acres were planted, up nearly 500,000 acres from last year. The report did not move the canola market on the day of the report as most traders seem to think the dry weather in Canada may have more of an impact on total canola supplies and could easily offset the expected higher supplies from the increased acres. Currently, canola supplies are expected to be in-line with the five-year average of 19 million metric tons.
People are also reading…
The Energy Information Administration reported that 257 million pounds of canola oil was used in the production of biodiesel and renewable diesel in April. So far in 2023, 989 million pounds of canola oil has been used in the biofuel sector, on pace for a record 3 billion pounds.
The November ICE canola futures finished the session on July 5 at $763 per metric ton (MT), up $23 on the day, and up $132 per MT in the last month, an increase of 21 percent. This is the highest close for the November contract since March 9. January canola closed at $767 per MT, up $73 in the last two weeks. Funds were reported to be short 25,000 canola contracts before the recent acreage report and traders note they are likely to liquidate these short positions, setting up a further bullish sentiment for canola.
Local cash prices continued higher as of July 5 at nearby crush plants, ranging from $26.64 to $27.95 for July and early August deliveries, up $.50 to $1.00 per hundredweight recently. New crop canola prices ranged from $25.39 to $26.27, up by $1.00 per hundredweight in the last two weeks. New crop canola has gained approximately $4.00 per hundredweight since mid-June.
As of July 3, 46 percent of the canola in North Dakota was blooming, ahead of 30 percent last year. However, canola crop conditions have deteriorated significantly in the last two weeks as only 44 percent of the state’s canola was rated good-to-excellent, down from 62 percent in the middle of June and 63 percent last year at this time. Dry conditions in northeastern and northwestern North Dakota have caused some issues with canola. More rain is needed to turn conditions more favorable, although the cooler weather to start July will be beneficial for canola and could help to improve ratings. For Montana, 59 percent of the canola is blooming, while 59 percent is rated good-to-excellent, down from 67 percent two weeks ago, and the 5-year average of 67 percent.
Canola crop conditions in Canada are deteriorating and the outlook is not favorable for the remainder of July. Since the canola crop was planted in Canada this year, most of the crop has received less than normal precipitation. This may lead to lower canola production than expected in Canada as yields will likely come in below normal.