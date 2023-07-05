Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Dr. Rosmann column from 2016.

A great many life forms on earth are attuned to the 24-hour-long day. Most complex organisms on our planet exhibit shifts in biological functions and behaviors that are tied to the mounting and waning of sunlight as the earth rotates daily on its axis; these cycles are called circadian – or diurnal – rhythms.

Daily ebbs and flows of bodily hormones, chiefly adrenalin, serotonin, norepinepherine, cortisol, insulin, melatonin, testosterone and estrogen, as well as others, are influenced by the light and dark periods of each day. These rhythms were noted almost 3.000 years ago in ancient Greek literature to influence our behavior and health. The Biblical psalmist, David, often mentioned “the terrors of the night.”

In recent years, the effects of circadian rhythms on medications we take are being documented and taken into account by prescribing physicians. Our bodies can reduce or intensify the effects of medications, depending on when we consume them.

Although greatly oversimplified, it must suffice for this article to indicate humans normally experience lowered production of excitatory chemicals, chiefly adrenalin, in the early morning around 4 a.m., which gradually build to a peak around 4 p.m. and subside thereafter. Melatonin and cortisol, which slow human metabolism, usually peak during the wee hours of the morning and subside to their lowest point around 4 p.m.

Daily production of other important hormones also follow a diurnal cycle. However, stress, illness, work schedules when persons must remain awake and are around light, and a great many other factors affect hormone production and human circadian rhythms.

Many other cycles besides the diurnal cycle affect humans and other higher organisms; feeding patterns are an example of such regular cycles. Many animals have morning and evening feeding periods, as farmers who feed livestock know.

Experienced fishers know their quarry have several feeding cycles that occur around dawn, an hour before noon and around dusk, but sometimes their feeding cycles are also tied to the weather, lunar phases, water temperature and luck.

The mammalian female menstrual cycle, animal hibernation and seasonal affective disorder (SAD) also are biological rhythms with discernible patterns. As people prone to SAD can attest, they often feel depressed during winter and episodes of prolonged cloudiness, and feel manic during episodes of long sunlit days that accompany late spring and summer.

The circadian clock is in the brain. Sunlight or other forms of light pass through the optic nerves to the suprachiasmatic nuclei (SCN) located in the hypothalamus of the brain.

Tiny bundles of cells smaller than the tip of a ballpoint pen comprise the SCN, which passes information to the pineal gland behind the forehead of higher organisms, including fish, birds and mammals. In most fish and other water-dwelling animals, the pineal gland is like a third eye that focuses upward through the forehead and detects the direction and amount of light, thus assisting with their bodily orientation and determination of feeding patterns.

The pineal gland regulates the production of melatonin, which is the primary hormone that influences animal hibernation and the human body’s internal clock. Humans who travel across several time zones often experience jet lag, or its opposite, either of which can mess up the diurnal cycle; sometimes supplemental melatonin medication can ease the disruption to our biological clock.

Usually the human circadian period is a few minutes longer than 24 hours, but it may be mostly absent in persons who lack functional retinas or optic nerves to transmit information about light and dark periods, which is why many totally blind persons require melatonin and cortisol medication to regulate the biological clock so they can more easily accommodate the daily schedules of sighted persons.

Farmers are especially aware of diurnal and seasonal cycles of the animals they raise, but usually they are not aware that farming mishaps in the U.S. resulting in injury or death are more likely to occur in the late afternoon. Recently released data about Irish farmers indicates a similar pattern.

Not surprisingly, the late afternoon is when the most traffic crashes occur throughout the world. The flow of bodily hormones that keep people alert is at its lowest then.

Heart attacks, the common name for the occurrence of blood clots in the heart’s arteries, are most likely to occur between 4 and 5 a.m., when cortisol release is greatest.

Disruptions to the diurnal cycle, such as working occasional night-time shifts that are not consistent over several-week periods and interfere with usual sleep patterns, also are associated with higher rates of work-related mistakes.

Farm livestock go about their daily activities with fewer interruptions than the people who raise them. Animals’ diurnal rhythms can help farmers manage their own cycles.

All life on the farm is happier when attuned to nature’s rhythms.

Dr. Rosmann is a farm psychologist. He relied on several scientific publications and persons more expert than himself about the subject matter of this article. Readers may contact him at www.agbehavioralhealth.com.