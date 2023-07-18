Lab-grown meat has been firmly rejected by the World Farmers’ Organisation, which stated it’s not a viable alternative to food produced by farmers. The organization, which represents more than 1.2 billion farmers worldwide, has taken a resolute stand against lab-grown food; it has underlined the significance of sustainable agriculture.
It has raised concerns regarding the potential impact of lab-grown food on global food security, food safety and human health – as well as cultural heritage and the livelihoods of farming communities.
The organization stated, “Lab-grown food, substances produced in laboratories for human consumption, are created using tissues or cells, and are not naturally occurring on a large scale. They are supported by marketing campaigns that enhance the myth of greater sustainability compared to agriculture. Farmers firmly reject this narrative that lacks scientific evidence.”
A recent report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations and the World Health Organisation, entitled “Food Safety Aspects of Cell-Based Food” makes it clear that there is no reliable evidence to compare cell-based food to farmer-produced food.
The World Farmers’ Organisation stated, “There is still much to consider about its nutritional value and how it could affect human health in the long term. In addition, any claims regarding less land and water use, greenhouse-gas-emissions reduction, animal welfare and reduced risk of zoonotic diseases have yet to be proved.
“The role of farmers is essential in shaping resilient and sustainable food systems. Achieving sustainability involves embracing diverse agricultural systems, ensuring inclusiveness and transparency, and promoting research and innovation while preserving tradition.”
The World Farmers’ Organisation stated it values innovation and embraces an approach that is bottom-up, science-based and result-oriented. The organization has called for collaboration among farmers, researchers and stakeholders in the value chain to address the challenges ahead, to develop innovative practices, and to deliver sustainable solutions to produce, process, distribute and consume food in a sustainable manner.
“(The World Farmers’ Organisation) strongly promotes the critical role of innovation to improve the efficiency of real agriculture,” it stated.
The organization stated it wants stronger connections between consumers, policymakers, and the agricultural and rural communities to promote a better understanding of the benefits of agriculture – including livestock farming. It strongly opposes replacing farmer-grown food with lab-made food stuff.
“Such substitutes dismiss the work and contribution of farmers to sustainability, and push consumers towards a homogenous dietary model that undermines the tradition, diversity, richness, quality and uniqueness of regional food systems across the planet,” it stated.
The debate surrounding lab-grown food continues to intensify. While consumers and policymakers navigate the complexities of the future of food, the position adopted by the World Farmers’ Organisation is a strong message. It makes the farmer voice heard loud and clear. It reminds the world of the invaluable and irreplaceable role that farmers play in feeding the planet sustainably.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.