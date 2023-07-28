Years before messenger ribonucleic acid – mRNA – vaccines were developed to fight COVID-19, rapidly adaptable RNA-based vaccine technologies were being used to fight swine diseases. Harrisvaccines, an animal-health company, was instrumental in producing the first conditionally licensed vaccine to help control Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus – a virus that killed more than 8 million piglets after suddenly emerging in 2013 in the United States.
Dr. Hank Harris, a veterinarian and professor emeritus at Iowa State University, founded Harrisvaccines in 2006. For years he had looked for a system to deliver genes to treat Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome, said his son Joel Harris.
Prior to the sale, Hank Harris and one of his graduate students from Iowa State – Dr. Matt Erdman – conducted research on vaccines. They discovered a company called AlphaVax in Research Triangle Park, a metropolitan area in upper North Carolina. That company had started to commercialize a replicon particle, sometimes referred to as RNA particle vaccine, for human vaccines.
Harrisvaccines built a relationship with AlphaVax scientists and licensed the technology exclusively to be used in animal health, Joel Harris said. The vaccines use a molecule called mRNA rather than part of an actual weakened or dead bacteria or virus, which traditional vaccines contain. The mRNA is a type of RNA necessary for protein production. Once cells finish making a protein, they rapidly break down the mRNA, according to MedlinePlus.
The vaccines introduce a piece of mRNA that corresponds to a viral protein; the mRNA cells then produce the viral protein. The immune system recognizes the protein as foreign and produces antibodies to protect the animal or human against infection. It recognizes viruses or other pathogens, attaching to them and marking the pathogens for destruction, according to MedlinePlus.
With diseases such as African swine fever there are multiple types or variants that have the potential for mutation or to evolve over time. That has made developing traditional vaccines – which involves modifying or inactivating them – difficult and time-intensive. By using an mRNA platform, one can swap out potential genes of interest that might be protective antigens, Joel Harris said.
“Within weeks – and not years – we can test different constructs and try to build a vaccine that way,” he said.
Hank Harris sold Harrisvaccines to Merck. Merck in 2015 rebranded the company as Sequivity – a custom-vaccine-product line for swine in the United States.
Father and son in 2021 co-founded Genvax Technologies, an animal-vaccine company. It doesn’t currently sell any vaccines, but has been working on an mRNA platform focused primarily on products for swine.
“We’re looking at different foreign animal diseases as potential targets for our first vaccines,” Joel Harris said. “Because of all the advances on the human side for mRNA or mRNA-based vaccines we see this technology as the next step. There are lots of biological threats out there. There isn’t going to be one technology or vaccine – we need a multitude of tools in the toolbox for all of these infectious-disease issues.”
Genvax is currently concentrating on African swine fever. One of the reasons a vaccine for the disease hasn’t already been commercialized in the United States is because the disease isn’t present here. But the other reason is there isn’t a well-accepted approved vaccine for African swine fever, Harris said.
The disease is quite contagious. It doesn’t affect humans, but the mortality rate in pigs can be as much as 100 percent within a few days. It has spread throughout Africa, Eastern Europe and most recently China, and has cost billions of dollars in economic loss, he said.
“We’re focusing our mRNA platform to develop a vaccine for African swine fever because it’s an unmet need that we’ll most likely face in the future,” he said.
The mRNA platform can be used for other swine diseases such as rotavirus and clostridial infection. Harris said classical swine fever is just as big a concern as foreign animal diseases such as African swine fever and foot-and-mouth disease. It has taken foreign-animal-disease outbreaks to shed light on the need for rapid response, he said. The mRNA technology and a regulatory framework can help companies such as Genvax develop new vaccines for emerging diseases or zoonotic diseases that could become future threats.
Visit www.colabra.ai/podcasts/talking-biotech/399-next-generation-livestock-vaccines-joel-harris and Genvax.com and journals.asm.org – search for “prrs modified” – for more information.
