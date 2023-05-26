There is a lot of appeal in having work that matters. Being able to see that something has been accomplished gives great satisfaction. Completing a task some thought impossible that gives great benefit to others is even better. For people who are independent and mission-oriented those elements are essential for life to have meaning.
Farming is one of the professions that can provide such meaning; so is service in the military. And since both professions provide the opportunity for teamwork and independence as well as camaraderie and solitude, is it any wonder that many who complete their military service wish to become farmers? Ask any farmer, or any veteran, how they learned the ropes and they’ll tell you about friends who were like a family who taught them. And because military skills are taught through mentorship and practice, training with mentors who farm is what many former service members seek.
The National Center for Appropriate Technology offers training in sustainable agriculture for military veterans, through a program called Armed to Farm. Margo Hale leads the training program.
“Armed to Farm is a weeklong training for military veterans who are interested in starting or running their own sustainable-farming operation,” she said. “We focus on classroom training in business planning, whole-farm planning, goal setting, financial management and access to U.S. Department of Agriculture programs. We make sure participants are familiar with and can access USDA programs as well as other organizations and programs for beginning farmers.”
Classroom time is mixed with visits and hands-on training on farms.
“We present a variety of different farming operations to give folks a chance to see different enterprises – including livestock, vegetable and fruit production as well as agritourism,” Hale said. “Participants get a chance to learn from farmers who present real-world situations. Farmers share challenges they have had and how they’ve overcome them. They explain how their products are marketed and the journey every farmer takes to figure out what works for them on their own farm.”
Some experiences for participants have included putting up high-tunnel greenhouses, harvesting crops and fencing.
“When we offer training all over the country, the training reflects the agriculture in the state or region where the training takes place,” she said. “Farms in New Mexico look different from farms we visit in New York. We select participants with a regional focus so the farms they see are likely to be similar to what they hope to run.
“Many of the farmers who provide the training are veterans. Now that Armed to Farm has been offered for 10 years, we have many Armed to Farm alumni who host our training on their own farms. Participants can see the full circle when we have graduates of Armed to Farm host participants a few years after graduation from the program.”
The program offers training throughout the year. Visit the Armed to Farm website at www.armedtofarm.org to register for the program’s newsletter. Those on the email list are notified of upcoming training; a perspective attendee can then submit an application.
“For every training session we have many more applications than we have openings,” Hale said. “Class size is limited to 30. Since there is such great demand, we keep on offering training.”
Folks on the email list also are sent information on other resources, training and programs.
“Armed to Farm is just one way we serve military veterans, farmers and ranchers,” she said. “Connection through our email list provides information of benefit to all farmers and ranchers interested in sustainable agriculture.”
Armed to Farm is free for participants selected for the program, she said. Lodging, most meals, training resources and local transportation are included.
“We have a partnership with a wonderful organization in California called Ranchin’ Vets that helps military veterans get into agriculture,” Hale said. “Ranchin’ Vets offers travel stipends and scholarships for participants in Armed to Farm. That can pay for additional costs like mileage to get to a training site. Other than devoting a week of time away from family and work, most costs to attend training are covered.”
In the Midwest there is a training session in 2024 in Iowa. Later this year an “Armed to Urban Farm” training session will be held in Minneapolis, concentrating on urban agriculture. Perspective participants can see upcoming nationwide Armed to Farm sessions on the Armed to Farm website.
“One of the important outcomes of Armed to Farm is the big network participants build with each other,” she said. “When we bring people together they immediately have a connection and a bond because of their shared background in military service. They have a mission mindset and many are interested in paying it forward by helping other veterans. That is something ingrained in nearly all participants. They connect well and support each other.
“Even if they are from different states or regions, different types of agriculture or enterprises, we find they connect and stay connected with each other. They become friends and support each other. Many of our participants say they have missed the connections and camaraderie they had during military service. A week together at Armed to Farm provides that for them and they come to know that others are rooting for them and cheering them on to success.”
People who farm feed our world. They know they are part of something very big and important. So it is with the people who do the big job of keeping our nation safe by going into harm’s way. Thanks to Armed to Farm, veterans of military service can find a bridge from one meaningful profession to another – in agriculture, with a little help from friends who are like a family.
Visit www.armedtofarm.org and www.ranchinvets.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.