The roster for Grassland 2.0 Academy’s “Foundations of Grazing Planning” was filled in only three days. A summer-2024 waitlist is growing as demand for regenerative-agriculture expertise grows in Wisconsin.
This summer marked the first of many Grassland 2.0 Academy courses to come, dedicated to growing regenerative agriculture – practices that restore functioning grasslands to the rural landscape. Key to enabling the transformation is well-managed livestock grazing.
U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service staff assist producers ready to transition their enterprises to grass – as do county Land and Water Conservation staff, non-profit leaders, certified crop advisers and technical-service providers.
“An initial sign of success is simply the overwhelming interest in the academy,” said Laura Paine, one of the academy’s leads.
Seventy participants joined this summer’s academy to learn how to develop certified-grazing plans. Grazing plans must meet Natural Resources Conservation Service standards before cost-share dollars for fencing, pasture seeding and watering systems can flow into the hands of producers.
“Right now we have more grazing plans requested than we have people to write them,” said Adam Abel, Natural Resources Conservation Service state grazing specialist and one of the academy’s leads.
The academy’s first course, “Foundations,” consists of a series of webinars and field days that build upon one another in an immersive co-learning experience. The capstone is a three-day retreat where participants put everything they learned into action by developing their own grazing plan. The Foundations curriculum runs from May through September.
The Foundations course is not just for those new to grasslands. Mary C. Anderson is a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources grazing specialist who has worked in the field of managed grazing for almost 30 years. She joined the academy.
“We can forget the basics,” she said. “Plus I wanted to meet and participate with the upcoming conservationists.”
Academy brings pros together
Grassland 2.0 Academy has become the place to connect for grassland agricultural professionals. Participants come from a wide range of backgrounds and experience levels, and are encouraged to support one another. At an academy field day Anderson connected with a young conservationist who described complications of his work with a farmer new to grazing. She offered to meet with the young conservationist along with the farmer he is working with to provide guidance to both.
Lexi Schank is a research specialist with University of Wisconsin-Wisconsin Integrated Cropping Systems Trial. As an academy participant she said it’s the people and the co-learning environment that set Grassland 2.0 Academy apart.
“I think the thing that puts the Academy far above other trainings I’ve been a part of is the abundance of knowledge and lived experience among both the instructors and the cohort of trainees,” she said. “The lectures are not straight out of a book, but rather informed by years of life experience.”
If she has a grazing-related question, someone in the Academy will have an answer that they themselves have tested, she said.
“It truly is a rich network of folks from all corners of the state and many different backgrounds,” she said. “I’m so glad that the academy has given me access to this priceless resource.”
The Grassland 2.0 Academy has a vision of an agricultural system that functions more like native prairie and oak savanna. It’s helping grow the network of on-the-ground support to make grassland agriculture the backbone of livestock production in the upper Midwest.
Randy Jackson is a professor of grassland ecology at UW-Madison and an academy lead.
“Eventually we must transform agriculture so that it provides for us today, while building the capacity for future generations to do the same,” he said. “When we first took the plow to the soils, we liberated a massive amount of soil carbon into the atmosphere, which contributes to climate change. Over time our agricultural systems have continued to wear down and erode those soils. Well-managed grazing helps retain, and possibly build, soil that we so desperately need.”
Managed grazing helps profit line
Managed grazing is known as the “gold standard” for conservation agriculture because it encompasses all five soil-health principles. Well-managed grazing minimizes soil disturbance, keeps the soil covered, maximizes diversity, maintains living roots, and integrates livestock.
Managed grazing also leads to increased farmer profitability, economist Tom Kriegl said in his 2005 study “Pastures of Plenty: Financial Performance of Wisconsin Grazing Dairy Farms.” He found that while cows on pasture often produce less milk than cows in confinement, the savings a grazier realizes from using managed grazing more than offsets the loss in milk revenues due to reduced production. With cows harvesting their own feed and spreading their own manure in a managed grazing system, there is less cost for equipment and facilities than there would be in a confinement system – leading to increased profitability.
“We don’t have enough people like you working with farmers and others out on the landscape to really help make change,” Jackson said at the kick-off for the Grassland 2.0 Academy. “So our commitment is to help more folks get involved to drive this agroecological transformation.”
Along with Jackson, Abel was part of the initial conversations that birthed the academy and has played an integral role in curriculum development.
“We need to have this across the state,” Abel said. “Every co-op has a crop adviser. Why doesn’t every co-op have a grazing planner? Grassland 2.0 Academy is a big step toward developing that level of technical-service-provider expertise statewide.”
Future training planned
Currently the academy team is developing an intermediate-level course for grazing planners with at least two years of experience. It is to be called “Four Seasons Grazing Planning;” it will run as webinars and field days from October 2023 through April 2024. Visit tinyurl.com/GL20FourSeasons for more information and to register.
The academy is also developing a course for farmers to be offered in 2024 at the UW-Lancaster Agricultural Research Station and the UW-Marshfield Agricultural Research Station. More details will be released later this year.
Summer 2024 will welcome a new cohort to Grassland 2.0 Academy’s Foundations course. Visit tinyurl.com/GL20Foundations for more information and to register.
Visit grasslandag.org or email alex.steussywilliams@wisc.edu for more information.
Alexandra Steussy-Williams is a communications specialist with Grassland 2.0 and the University of Wisconsin-Department of Agronomy. She received her master’s degree in agroecology from UW-Madison; she served for two years as Agri-View’s assistant editor.