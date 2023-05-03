IOWA COUNTY, Wis. – Removing red from a farm field is a good thing – but takes work and resources. Red indicates poorer-profitability areas on a combine’s yield-monitor map while green indicates areas with greater profitability.
Josh Bendorf is a precision-agriculture and conservation specialist for Pheasants Forever Inc. and Quail Forever. He’s working with farmers in southern Wisconsin to encourage the use of yield monitors and crop-budget data. That will help determine crop-production profitability at a sub-field level. He conducts the analysis so farmers can identify acres that are just barely breaking even or producing a negative return on investment – areas that are reducing the field’s overall profitability.
Conservation practices can be targeted to the “red” acres to improve field profitability. Those areas may be better suited for hay production, grazing, filter strips, native prairie, wetland restoration or pollinator planting. One of the reasons Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever are involved in the project is that upland birds need grasslands. Grasslands in Wisconsin have been on the decline in recent years. But installing a conservation practice comes at a cost, Bendorf said, as does yield monitoring.
That’s why the Iowa County Land Conservation Department is providing profitability-analysis funding through its Farm Profitability Improvement Program. The program’s funding comes through a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, said Katie Abbott, Iowa County conservationist.
The Farm Profitability Improvement Program pays $5 per acre for precision-data analysis and $25 per acre for installing a conservation practice on money-losing acres. There’s also a $1,000-per-farm incentive offered for farmers who haven't previously used a yield monitor. Each is a one-time payment.
“But those incentives can be layered with other conservation cost-sharing programs such as ones offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, county land and water departments, and others,” Bendorf said.
Linda Kane, an Iowa County farmer, applied for the program. She was interested in removing a small area of cropland from production; she had recently completed a streambank-restoration project there. She thought she could further protect the streambank by creating a buffer strip, using program funding. But while she had crop-yield history by section, it wasn’t field-specific so as to be eligible for the program, she said. It’s geared toward farmers who are using yield monitors and have a minimum of one year of yield data.
So Bendorf suggested alternatives to Kane, such as enrolling acres in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program.
“That turned out to be more beneficial for me because the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program provides an annual payment for 15 years,” she said. “I’m in the process of enrolling in it.”
Bendorf as well as other precision-agriculture and conservation specialists work with farmers and conservation staff to analyze field data using each farmer’s preferred yield-data software. Having been raised on a dairy and row-crop farm near Fennimore, Wisconsin, Bendorf said he understands farm operations. He earned a bachelor’s degree in atmospheric sciences and meteorology as well as a certificate in environmental studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He earned a master’s degree in agricultural meteorology at Iowa State University.
Precision-agriculture and conservation specialists provide free-of-charge technical support specific to a farmer’s lands. That includes an analysis of historic trends in whole-field and sub-field profitability. It will define zones and fields where conservation practices may improve the bottom line. They talk to farmers about cost-share programs, including alternatives to USDA programs. The services are free to farmers because of partnerships such as the one between Pheasants Forever, the Iowa County Land Conservation Department and the UW-Division of Extension.
Visit iowacounty.org/FieldProfitability and www.pheasantsforever.org/Conservation/Precision-Agriculture.aspx or contact jbendorf@pheasantsforever.org or 920-342-1096 or Katherine.Abbott@iowacounty.org or 608-930-9893 for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.