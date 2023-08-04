The number of farms globally will shrink in half as the average existing farm size doubles by the end of the century, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Colorado-Boulder. The study tracks the number and size of farms year-over-year from the 1960s and projecting through 2100.
Zia Mehrabi, an assistant professor of environmental studies at UC-Boulder, said the study shows a turning point from widespread farm creation to widespread consolidation on a global level. Farm size and the number of existing farms are associated with key environmental and social outcomes, he said.
Mehrabi used data from the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations related to agricultural area, gross domestic product per capita and rural-population size of more than 180 countries. He used the data to reconstruct the evolution of farm numbers from 1969-2013 and then to project those numbers through 2100.
His analysis found that the number of farms would decline from 616 million in 2020 to 272 million in 2100. As a country’s economy grows, more people migrate to urban areas, leaving fewer people in rural areas to tend the land, he said.
A decline in the number of farms and an increase in farm size has been happening in the United States and Western Europe for decades. The most recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicates there were 200,000 fewer farms in 2022 than in 2007.
A transition from farm creation to widespread consolidation will begin to occur as early as 2050 in Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, Oceania, Latin America and the Caribbean. Sub-Saharan Africa will follow the same course later in the century, the research found.
Even if the total amount of farmland doesn't change across the globe in coming years, fewer people will own and farm what land is available. The trend could threaten biodiversity, Mehrabi said.
People are also reading…
“Larger farms typically have less biodiversity and more monocultures,” he said. “Smaller farms typically have more biodiversity and crop diversity, which makes them more resilient to pest outbreaks and climate shocks.”
Food supply also is at risk. Mehrabi’s previous research shows the world’s smallest farms comprise just 25 percent of the world’s agricultural land but harvest one-third of the world’s food.
Just as a diverse investment portfolio performs better than one that isn’t, having diversity in the world’s food-source portfolio is beneficial in the long run, he said.
“If you’re investing in today’s food systems with around 600 million farms in the world, your portfolio is pretty diverse,” he said. “If there’s damage to one farm, it’s likely the impact to your portfolio will be averaged out with the success of another. But if you decrease the number of farms and increase their size, the effect of that shock on your portfolio is going to increase. You’re carrying more risk.”
There are upsides to the shift in corporate farm ownership: The paper indicates that consolidation in farming can lead to improved labor productivity and economic growth, with a larger workforce in non-farm employment and improved management systems.
One of the biggest benefits of farm consolidation is improved economic opportunity for people and the ability to choose their own career path within or outside of the agricultural sector, he said.
But those future farm workers may need more support because the agriculture industry’s suicide rates are among the highest rates by occupation in the U.S.
“Currently we have around 600 million farms feeding the world, and they’re carrying 8 billion people on their shoulders,” Mehrabi said. “By the end of the century, we’ll likely have half the number of farmers feeding even more people. We really need to think about how we can have the education and support systems in place to support those farmers."
Mehrabi said he hopes his analysis will lead to policies that ensure biodiversity conservation, maintain climate resilience, preserve indigenous knowledge and provide incentives to improve rural economies around the world. The study was published in Nature Sustainability. Visit https://www.nature.com/articles/s41893-023-01110-y -- search “Zia Mehrabi” – for more information.
Nicole Mueksch is the assistant director of communications at the University of Colorado-Boulder.