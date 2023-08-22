I didn’t see much happening around the area this past week. The small-grain harvest is finished and some late third-crop hay is being harvested.
My neighbor Jimmy Ellis reports a problem in his beans – Sudden Death Syndrome. He said it showed up in one field by the road where we can all see it. He speculated the variety was a factor in its appearance.
The University of Minnesota-Extension has a web page devoted to the syndrome. It states August is the prime time for Sudden Death Syndrome to show itself as spots on the leaves and it can cause root rot. As it progresses the leaves fall off. Typically the fungus that causes Sudden Death Syndrome likes early-planted beans in cool and wet soil, as well as plants that have soybean cyst nematodes. There are bean varieties available that resist the fungus. Visit extension.umn.edu and search for “sudden death” for more information.
Ellis also reported he did a check on his corn and found 16 kernels around the cob, with 36 in the length. He said the kernels are turning yellow and he thought his plants look healthy.
Because I don’t have much to report in the field, I thought I would use some of my space to talk about safety and animals. I think there’s no such thing as being too cautious about cattle handling – or handling any other farm animal.
I saw an article in yesterday’s news about a farmer who was battered by a bull near Ridgeway in Iowa County, Wisconsin. Because my daughter previously lived there and knows lots of people from her time serving in their fire department, I sent it on to her. She immediately called a friend who confirmed it was her former employer.
He had bought some Angus steers – not a bull as reported in the article – he probably shouldn’t have. One came after him in the pen. Fortunately there was someone with him who called 911; a med flight to UW Health followed. He suffered neck fractures and has a head of staples. Fortunately he will recover.
That reminded me of the time my husband, Wade Bulman, failed to sell a bull after I declared the bull a menace and called for his death sentence. A cow came into heat the next morning so he used that as an excuse to hang onto the fella. Two weeks later, as Wade was taking a pail of corn out to some heifers like he did every day, the bull saw his opportunity and started head-bashing Wade in the leg.
Fortunately for Wade he was in a lane with a single-strand hot wire. When the bull knocked him down he was able to roll under the wire. It took him a while to stand up and limp to the house for help, but he made it. He was sore for a couple of weeks and had interesting vein patterns in his leg after that day.
It’s a warning for all of us that animals can’t be trusted. I cringe when I see people treating their farm animals like pets because the animals don’t always react the way we expect them to behave. Be cautious out there.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.