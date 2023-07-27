Herbicide resistance in wheat explored
Researchers are working to find new solutions to the consistent and growing threat of post-emergent weeds. Uncontrolled yields can be reduced by 10 percent to 50 percent, depending on weed density and how long they’re present in the field. Weeds at harvest time can mean significant delays if spraying is required before cutting. There also can be challenges in battling weeds taller than the wheat, and difficulties at the elevator with dockage and having to dry green weeds in the bin.
There are systems specific to grass and broadleaf control. But it’s important to research the next steps in weed control to provide wheat producers additional options, said Mithila Jugulam, who leads the weed physiology laboratory in the Kansas State University-Department of Agronomy,
The availability of resistance to (acetolactate synthase – ALS – and acetyl CoA carboxylase – ACCase-inhibitor) herbicides in wheat is a significant step forward with weed-control options targeting both grass and broad-leaved weeds, she said.
“Nevertheless these two technologies alone will never be enough to solve all the post-emergence weed-control problems in wheat,” she said. “Thus the development of new techniques and tools should be a continuous exercise.”
Jugulam collaborated with Asif Mohmmad, the chief scientist for Heartland Plant Innovations, and Harold Trick, a plant molecular biologist at Kansas State. They and their research teams assessed wheat germplasm for tolerance to additional herbicides that can be used for post-emergence weed control. Their initial focus was on tolerance to the selective herbicides tembotrione and mesotrione, both of which have been shown to effectively and efficiently control broadleaf and grass weed species. But neither are currently registered for use in wheat, either pre- or post-emergence.
The three-year research project assessed existing varieties, experimental lines, wild relatives and mutant lines for herbicide tolerance to the two active ingredients. A large collection of germplasm representing winter and spring wheat as well as mutant lines were tested for their response to tembotrione and mesotrione in greenhouse conditions. Based on the herbicide symptoms and plant-biomass accumulation, the least and most sensitive wheat genotypes were identified.
The initial research phase ranked the varieties and identified winter-wheat genotypes developed by the Kansas Wheat Alliance with WW-1 and WW-2 being least sensitive and surviving more than six times the field-recommended rates of the herbicides compared to the most sensitive genotype, WW-24.
The spring wheat was found sensitive to the herbicides. The mechanism of differential sensitivity to the herbicides also was tested.
The results indicate that similar to corn – which is naturally tolerant to the herbicides – the WW-1 and WW-2 wheat genotypes can break them down into a non-toxic form by activity of certain herbicide-degrading enzymes. The goal for the testing regime is to identify exactly which genes help provide tolerance to the herbicides.
The researchers also are exploring CRISPR-based editing systems to establish new herbicide-resistant varieties of wheat.
Potential new lines of herbicide-resistant wheat still have a long time before they would be commercialized, but could result in even more powerful and targeted tools for producers, according to the Kansas Wheat Commission, which co-funded the project. Visit kswheat.com/wheatrx for more information.
Microbe competition does disservice
Are microbes always beneficial to plants or does competition between strains for plant access degrade the service the bacteria ultimately provide? A team led by scientists at the University of California-Riverside recently sought to answer that question.
They used a native California plant with nodules, Acmispon strigosus, and a set of eight compatible nitrogen-fixing bacterial strains. They infected plants with each of the strains to measure their ability to infect plants and provide benefits. They then infected other plants with pairs of bacterial strains to assess the competitive ability of each strain and the effect on plant performance.
Competition between strains of beneficial bacteria in the soil degrades the service the bacteria provide to their hosts, they found. And they found interstrain competition that occurs in the soil before the bacteria infect the plant causes fewer of the bacteria to colonize the plant. That results in the plant gaining lesser benefits, said Joel Sachs, a professor of evolution, ecology, and organismal biology at UC-Riverside who led the research team.
When growers inoculate crops with high-quality rhizobia strains that fix a lot of nitrogen, the “elite” strains are outcompeted by indigenous rhizobia that are already in the soil and provide little or no benefit to hosts, he said.
The researchers used bacterial strains whose genomes they had sequenced. They also characterized the strains, which ranged from greatly beneficial to ineffective at nitrogen fixation. They sequenced the contents of more than 1,100 nodules, each of which was from a plant inoculated with one of 28 different strain combinations.
Then they developed mathematical models to predict how much benefit co-inoculated plants would gain based on expectations from plants that were “clonally infected.” That allowed them to calculate the growth deficit specifically caused by interstrain competition.
The models showed that co-inoculated plants received less benefits from symbiosis than what could be expected from the clonal infections, said Arafat Rahman, a former graduate student in Sachs’ lab and the first author of the research paper. Ultimately the researchers want to find a strain of bacteria – or a set of them – that gives maximum benefit to the host plant and is competitive against bacterial strains already in the soil, he said.
Sachs said that to identify the bacteria researchers would typically add one bacterial strain to a plant in the laboratory and show that the plant grows better with the strain than without. But in the field that plant is covered in microbes. In the UC-Riverside experiments the researchers advanced from using one strain to a pair of strains to see the impact that has on plant growth. With just two strains many of their predictions fell apart, he said.
Experiments are needed to ascertain how beneficial a bacterial strain is, but also needed are experiments that test how competitive the strain is against a panel of other bacterial strains. Both steps are crucial, Rahman said. The study was published in Current Biology. Visit cell.com – search for “Joel Sachs” – for more information.