The concept of “time” probably has more sayings and idioms surrounding it than any other – from “all in good time” to “living on borrowed time.”
But don’t let those overused clichés blind anyone to the importance of planning ahead and taking a timely approach to herbicide applications. A successful growing season – and weed-eradication program – begins with a plan focused on season-long control.
Start growing season strong – Growers shouldn’t hesitate to invest upfront to set the stage for the rest of the season. Tillage or use of a burndown herbicide application can help prepare and create a clean field before planting. At the same time a solid pre-emergence herbicide also can give growers an advantage, helping to buy time and possibly extend the application window for subsequent herbicide applications.
Layer residuals – Weed control isn’t a one-and-done effort. It takes a persistent approach to keep weeds at bay. With many weeds germinating throughout the growing season, it’s important to look at weed control from a season-long perspective. That includes overlapping or layering residual herbicides. By applying a pre-emergence herbicide and then applying a residual herbicide before it loses its efficacy, the grower greatly reduces how many weeds emerge.
Embrace timely applications – When layering residual herbicides, timely applications are a must to ensure herbicide coverage is maximized. If weeds are “up,” residual herbicides have missed the opportunity to control those weeds. Weeds are much easier to control when they’re small – 3 inches or shorter – or ideally before they germinate. At the short stage weeds aren’t taking away as many important resources from crops – water, sun and nutrients – as they can later on. Controlling weeds before they become an issue is the most efficient, cost-effective approach, and can help avoid the need for a rescue treatment.
In addition to better early-season weed control, timely herbicide applications help promote good stewardship and help growers be more proactive in weed-resistance management efforts.
Choose right products
When it comes to being proactive, that approach also applies to choosing the right product. Growers should understand choosing the right product depends on what weeds need to be managed and in what cropping system.
There are other things to consider when looking at the best fit for a field.
• Choose the least use rate for maximum profitability.
• Does it allow for faster application?
• Consider outside factors in a field that contribute to herbicide performance.
• Maximize the investment by following the label.
Proper application is key in reducing weed resistance and stewardship efforts.
Be prepared for everything
At the end of the day, because there is no way to know exactly what weather conditions or weed pressures growers will be dealing with, the best thing to do is to be prepared for everything. Understanding field history and which fields struggled the year prior can help a producer make decisions regarding weed management. In fields that were weedy at harvest or struggled to keep up with applications through the growing season, weeds will more than likely be a problem the following year.
Growers can work with their a field representative to help develop a plan tailored to their needs that starts strong, layers residuals, and includes timely application and the right product selection – ultimately leading to season-long control. It’s a plan.
Matt Inman is the technical marketing manager for herbicides at BASF Agricultural Solutions.