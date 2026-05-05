The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has selected 15 members for the next Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. The members, all from Wisconsin, will attend monthly virtual sessions from September 2026 to May 2027 during their senior year of high school.
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Ashley Andre helps with youth perspectives; she’s the policy-initiatives adviser for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.