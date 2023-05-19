Alice in Dairyland selected
Ashley Hagenow of Poynette, Wisconsin, recently was named Wisconsin's 76th Alice in Dairyland at the Alice in Dairyland Finals, held May 13 in Walworth County. She will begin her term July 5. She succeeds the 75th Alice in Dairyland, Taylor Schaefer of Franksville, Wisconsin.
As Alice in Dairyland, Hagenow will work for a year as a full-time communications professional for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. She’ll inform the public about Wisconsin’s agriculture industry.
Hagenow will graduate in May 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communication and marketing from the University of Minnesota. She also has minors in animal science and agricultural and food business management.
Hagenow was active in 4-H and FFA. Throughout college she was involved in the Agriculture Future of America, the National Agri-Marketing Association, the Gopher Dairy Club, and the University of Minnesota dairy challenge and dairy judging teams. She also held various internships with CHS, the Curious Plot marketing agency, the CLUTCH marketing agency, Progressive Dairy and World Dairy Expo. Visit aliceindairyland.com for more information.