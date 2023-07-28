Cherry-board election certified
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently certified the 2023 Wisconsin Cherry Board election results. Dan Kieler of Sturgeon Bay has begun a three-year term as an elected member of the Wisconsin Cherry Board. Visit datcp.wi.gov – search “marketing boards” – for more information.
Environmental benefits quantified
Indigo Ag and the Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. are working together to quantify the environmental benefits of sustainably grown crops sourced by Consolidated Grain. Through its Market+ Source sustainable-crop program, Indigo Ag will use its measurement, reporting and verification capabilities to help the grain company quantify the emissions factor for the grain purchased from farmers using sustainable-farming practices.
The grains would be purchased at a premium and sold to Consolidated Grain’s customers looking to decarbonize their value chains. Those customers are food and beverage companies, ingredient companies and regenerative and sustainable fuel producers. Visit cgb.com and indigoag.com for more information.
Real-estate market slows
The agriculture real-estate market entered a period of de-escalation beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022. The market experienced a reduction in both sales volume and value growth since that time as interest rates increased and inflation pressures became more apparent, according to Farmers National Company.
The trend has continued into the first half of 2023 with fewer properties being offered for sale. While still strong market values have not kept the pace seen in the first half of 2022.
Results from the Federal Reserve District Surveys reflect that trend between the third and fourth quarter of 2022 and continuing into the first half of 2023. Value growth is still positive across the Midwest, but increases are now in the single digits instead of the double digits seen in 2021 and 2022, the Farmers National Company stated.
Farm operators remain the largest group of buyers through the company, accounting for about 80 percent of all land-sale transactions. Those operators have had a period of high liquidity in the past five years but are now moving into a period of increasing debt service and borrowing. That will most likely result in less available cash reserve to deploy for capital expenditures and land purchases, said Paul Schadegg, senior vice president of real-estate operations for Farmers National Company.
There continues to be a strong appetite for agriculture properties from individuals considering farm expansion and investment opportunities due to positive attributes of the agricultural economy. That overall bullish outlook will continue to drive demand for high quality cropland, Schadegg said.
People are also reading…
Commodity markets will remain the primary driver in land-sale activity and value moving forward. But profitability is what will determine what the land market will bear. So increasing interest rates, inflation and supply chain must be considered in the overall picture, he said. Visit FarmersNational.com for more information.
Veterinarian debt reduced
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture paid about $9 million in 2022 to ease the educational debt load of 89 veterinarians through the Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program. The program is designed to mitigate shortages in food-animal practice or public practice.
The awards were for 73 new Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program applicants and 16 program renewals, according to a report by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Most new program awardees and half of renewal awardees had more than $100,000 in educational loan debt. Of those about 47 percent carried a debt load exceeding $150,000, the report stated.
Visit nifa.usda.gov – search for “Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program” – for more information.
Renewables gain in market
Primary energy consumption in the United States was 100.4 quadrillion British thermal units in 2022, a 3 percent increase from 2021. About 21 percent of the energy consumption in 2022 came from renewable and nuclear fuels – a tie with 2020 as the greatest share since the early 1900s, according to data in Monthly Energy Review.
Renewable energy consumption increased slightly from 12.1 quadrillion British thermal units in 2021 to a record-high 13.2 quadrillion units in 2022. Increased use of renewables for electricity generation, particularly wind and solar energy, largely drove the increase in renewable energy consumption. Wind remained the largest source of renewable energy in 2022; it first surpassed hydroelectricity, the second-largest renewable source, in 2019.
U.S. natural-gas consumption totaled 33.4 quadrillion British thermal units in 2022, the most natural-gas consumption in the United States on record. Growth in U.S. natural-gas consumption has largely been driven by increased use of natural gas in the electric-power sector, which has consumed more natural gas than any other sector every year for the past five years. Visit eia.gov/totalenergy/data/monthly for more information.
Genetics companies partner
GENEX, a global agricultural cooperative based in Shawano, Wisconsin, and Genetics Australia, an artificial-breeding-supplier cooperative based in Camperdown, Victoria, Australia, recently finalized a joint venture.
URUS, the parent company of GENEX, is the majority shareholder of the new joint venture. But GENEX will serve as the operating partner. Through the partnership Genetics Australia will gain access to a wide range of products and services from GENEX, including elite genetics derived through the PEAK Genetics breeding program.
The joint venture grants URUS A.I. market channels access to Genetics Australia’s diverse grazing genetics and local Australian semen-production capabilities. Visit genex.coop and genaust.com.au for more information.