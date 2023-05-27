Time will tell just who fell, and who’s been left behind – Bob Dylan
Let’s talk about A.I. Back in the 1960s through a few years ago that kind of suggestion in an agricultural publication surely would have led to a printed discourse on artificial insemination in the livestock industry. And it could be now because I spent a slice of my life as a professional A.I. Technician in the dairy industry. Albeit the tiniest of slices, yet formidable enough to have a number of stories about my time spent looking straight across a dairy cow’s topline watching her upraised ears while I was at her “business end.” I would be attempting to guide a pipette the diameter of a cocktail straw with a freshly thawed milliliter of genetically superior bull semen into a space about three-eighths of an inch in span. And all without dislocating a shoulder or slipping in the manure gutter or shouting an expletive at an unrestrained wild-eyed cow in the throes of estrus. This rambling is making me realize I could run with this cow-breeding phase of my life in great detail but what I really want is to talk about the “new A.I.”
Artificial intelligence has been talked and written about for years but now it seems as though it’s being thrust at us with growing intensity. It’s here, it’s real and there’s no telling the ramifications it will have on our everyday lives. I recently had the pleasure of spending the day with a young man in his early 30s as he helped me with various spring chores that required a strong flexible back – something I lack.
As we crested the hill with a pickup-load of garden soil destined for my menagerie of raised garden beds, the topic of artificial intelligence and writing came up. I made the comment that artificial intelligence-generated writing pieces would likely be filled with quirks and oddities that would render them useless for any serious writing project. He pulled out his phone and brought up ChatGPT. I had heard of it but knew nothing about it.
“Ask it to write a story about dairy farming in the month of May in Wisconsin when the grass is growing and warm weather has finally arrived,” I said to my friend.
Here’s my paraphrased version of what ChatGPT generated as a result of my story request.
“Warm pleasant weather had finally returned to Patriotville, Wisconsin. Blue skies and warm southern breezes surrounded the farming community and its winter-weary residents. The townspeople were busy raking winter’s detritus from their yards and preparing gardens for the growing season. Cattle were busy grazing the surrounding rural hillsides, and dairy farmers were busy tilling the land and planting crops. Everyone in the entire community looked forward to the upcoming annual event when dairy farmers would milk their cows. All their hard work in caring daily for their cows would soon culminate in the annual celebration of the milk harvest.”
The story went on and was well-written. I could feel the warmth and imagine the cows grazing the hillsides. As I suspected, it had its quirks. I left off my memorized version at its most flawed point. That where it described cow milking as an annual event that occurs one day per year in the month of May. Imagine the poor soul who buys a dairy farm expecting to only need to milk the herd one day a year. But I will say a follow-up request to ChatGPT informing it of its error resulted in a polite reply and an amended version of the story that was frankly realistic and without flaws. In very little time with a few prompts along the way it was surprising how easily it adhered to the initial story request.
I have no intention of turning to artificial intelligence to accomplish column contributions. It will be the experiential nature of my contributions that will set me apart from what an A.I.-generated format can provide. The capacity for artificial intelligence to change society seems inevitable and goes far beyond my column writing. In its earliest days artificial breeding was controversial and viewed skeptically by many before becoming generally accepted by the vast majority of livestock producers. We can only speculate about the ramifications of artificial intelligence but in my humble opinion we aren’t ready for them. Maybe I’m just being old-fashioned. And maybe in this case being old-fashioned is a good thing. Time will tell.
Until next time friend …
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.