To the editor:
Recently I joined eight Minnesota Farm Bureau members on a trip to the nation’s capital to meet with our state legislators and other decision makers. After sharing our stories on the farm bill’s previous impact and where it can go, we left feeling our legislators are ready to take a proactive role in shaping the next farm bill to ensure that our agricultural industry remains vibrant and sustainable.
Minnesota is one of two states with both of its senators serving on the Agriculture Committee in Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith. As third in seniority on the committee, Klobuchar will be able to play a pivotal role in guiding conversations. In the House, Rep. Angie Craig took a proactive role to continue to be a voice for farmers, receiving a waiver to remain on the House Agriculture Committee. Joining her is Rep. Brad Finstad, giving our state a voice on both sides of the aisle.
Our representatives hold critical roles on other powerful committees including the Rules, Ways & Means, Natural Resources, Transportation and Infrastructure, Small Business, Budget and more. Rep. Tom Emmer also serves as the majority whip in the House of Representatives, making him a respected leader among his peers.
With this spread of knowledge and experience on both sides of the aisle, our delegation in D.C. is poised to lead the way in getting the bill passed and implemented to feed our growing population and secure the future of farming and ranching in our state.