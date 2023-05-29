Michael Baron Columnist Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Follow Michael Baron Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dear Michael: I have a bit of a problem with my husband. He continues to buy land, buy machinery and make additions to our farmstead even though he is past 65 years old, and we have two children on the farm.

The problem is our estate is already peaking past the $27 million Unified Credit amount we are allowed at death. The only reason we are below this amount is the massive amount of debt we have.

But it feels like every time I turn around, he is buying another piece of land raising our estate values. How can I get him to finally slow down and let the boys take on more of this? – Mrs. Big Daddy.

Dear Mrs. Big Daddy: This is a pretty common problem, and it speaks to the innate nature of human beings.

Like most farmers, you have had a long time where you had no money and could barely pay your bills. If you are in your 60s, then you remember well the onslaught of the ’80s when prices went low and interest rates went crazy and we would lose almost a third of our farmers every year. Everyone who went through this time has a different reaction to it.

Some farmers refuse to go into debt again to avoid possible high interest rates eating them up.

Others tend to miss that feeling of being under the gun, of having pressure packed years and times, and overcoming all the odds against you and the euphoria you feel when you finally know you are out of the woods. That euphoria can be quite addictive and over the years, your husband has probably been setting up little (or big) challenges to overcome. Each time he does, he has that feeling of euphoria and self-satisfaction again and again.

Now, he is just doing it out of habit – buying when he should not be, paying for things he should not be – just to keep that rush going repeatedly.

However, now that land prices have skyrocketed and money has become almost worthless, what was once a very unattainable Unified Credit of $13 million plus per person has now become too little. With 10-15% inflation on land over the past decade, it has now become relatively easy to exceed the Unified Credit amount. If it has not happened to you yet, then it might.

In addition, a lot of farmers list their farmland at $2,000 to $2,500 an acre, but when I ask them if they would sell it for that, I get eye rolls and stories of recent land purchases in the area of twice that amount. That is the very definition of how IRS will value your land sale – based on recent land sales around similar land. Pastureland has now risen to $1,500-$1,800 an acre and farmland is a minimum $3,000 per acre – no matter where you are in North Dakota. If some fool is overspending in your area, those same values will be applied to your acres someday.

The solution is obvious. You take that huge amount of debt (which as you pay off results in higher estate taxes) and you let your two sons take over that debt. The debt doesn’t have to be on the same acres you purchased – although that likely has the highest basis as being last bought – and you let them make the payments to you and you make the payments to the bank.

It is time to put your land values in motion. If you have farming children and debt, there is no better way to improve your estate tax consequences and begin the building of your children’s estates rather than your own.

We do not know what will happen in 2025 when the current estate tax law sunsets, but with the devaluation of the dollar and widespread inflation, it would not be surprising to me if they keep the current Unified Credit as is. This does not mean you will not have taxes upon your death – it just means the government is going to let inflation do the job.